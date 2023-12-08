Kerala: Crime branch cracks Shoji murder case after 11 years, arrests husband

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch on Thursday arrested a Kothamangalam native for the murder of his wife, 11 years after he committed the crime. K A Shaji, 58, of Kannadipara house in Mathirapilly has been arrested for killing his wife Shoji, 35, after she caught him stealing jewellery from their house in 2012. It was the probe into an attempt to murder case involving Shaji that helped the crime branch cracked the case.

Shoji was found dead at her house with her throat slit on August 8, 2012. Since the jewellery she wore and the ornaments kept in the almirah were missing, the police initially suspected it to be a theft-related murder. The case was in the limelight for months and Kerala State Human Rights Commission had sought a report from the police.

The crime branch failed to make any headway at the time. The breakthrough came when it received information that Shaji had attempted to murder a youth in January 2012. That was before Shoji was killed. The police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Shaji. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his wife, said the police.

“Shaji was first detained for attempting to kill a Kothamangalam native using tile cutters for not completing the assigned work at his machine rental shop. He was arrested recently. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering his wife. He had used the same tile cutter to kill her,” said crime branch DySP Y R Rustom.

Talking about the murder, Rustom said Shaji was in an extra-marital affair with a woman and provided financial support to her. “When the woman came in need of money to build a house, she turned to Shaji. At the time, Shoji ran a medical shop near their house. While she was at the store, Shaji came to the house to steal the jewellery. However, Shoji came to the house and caught him red-handed. A fight ensued and Shaji hit Shoji, rendering her unconscious. He moved her to a mat and slit her throat,” Rustom said.

When the probe began, Shaji returned the jewellery to the almirah, hiding it under one of Shoji’s sarees.

“Police had checked the entire house and found the jewellery missing. Hence, the probe was focused on the missing ornaments. However, two days later, Shaji told the police that the jewellery was found. This was done to mislead the police,” Rustom said.

Meanwhile, Shaji maintained innocence while being taken to his house for evidence collection. “I did not commit the murder. I will prove my innocence in court,” he told reporters. Shaji was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The police will move court for his custody.

