Home States Kerala

GST evasion case: Thrissur collector issues order attaching properties of High Rich firm

Anil pointed out that when a case of financial mismanagement or tax evasion comes up, freezing the accounts of the particular company is the normal proceedings.

Published: 08th December 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : District Collector Krishna Teja on Thursday issued an order freezing the account and attaching properties of Arattupuzha-based High Rich Online Shoppe Pvt Ltd, which is mired in a GST evasion case. Responding to the order, Congress leader Anil Akkara said the move will protect the investors of the company from being cheated. 

Earlier in the day, Anil had urged the district collector to take action against the company as directed by the home affairs department. He also sought a probe into the involvement of Revenue Minister K Rajan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the case. Anil pointed out that when a case of financial mismanagement or tax evasion comes up, freezing the accounts of the particular company is the normal proceedings.

“However, in this case, no action was taken against the company that may affect its functioning immediately.

Though Prathapan has been put behind bars, his wife and co-director of the company, Sreena, is still running it,” he said. He went on to allege that ministers Rajan and Balagopal had intervened to continue the operations of the High Rich and their involvement should be probed. 

Prathapan K Das, the director of the Thrissur-based multi-level marketing company, was recently arrested by the Kerala GST intelligence wing for alleged tax evasion to the tune of `126 crore. People from any part of the country can invest in the company by purchasing a voucher they offer. The investors can use the voucher to buy goods from supermarkets that the company has either established or come into agreement with. When a person buys things using the voucher, the investor gets an amount as profit share.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Rich firm GST evasion case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp