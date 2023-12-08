GST evasion case: Thrissur collector issues order attaching properties of High Rich firm

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : District Collector Krishna Teja on Thursday issued an order freezing the account and attaching properties of Arattupuzha-based High Rich Online Shoppe Pvt Ltd, which is mired in a GST evasion case. Responding to the order, Congress leader Anil Akkara said the move will protect the investors of the company from being cheated.

Earlier in the day, Anil had urged the district collector to take action against the company as directed by the home affairs department. He also sought a probe into the involvement of Revenue Minister K Rajan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the case. Anil pointed out that when a case of financial mismanagement or tax evasion comes up, freezing the accounts of the particular company is the normal proceedings.

“However, in this case, no action was taken against the company that may affect its functioning immediately.

Though Prathapan has been put behind bars, his wife and co-director of the company, Sreena, is still running it,” he said. He went on to allege that ministers Rajan and Balagopal had intervened to continue the operations of the High Rich and their involvement should be probed.

Prathapan K Das, the director of the Thrissur-based multi-level marketing company, was recently arrested by the Kerala GST intelligence wing for alleged tax evasion to the tune of `126 crore. People from any part of the country can invest in the company by purchasing a voucher they offer. The investors can use the voucher to buy goods from supermarkets that the company has either established or come into agreement with. When a person buys things using the voucher, the investor gets an amount as profit share.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR : District Collector Krishna Teja on Thursday issued an order freezing the account and attaching properties of Arattupuzha-based High Rich Online Shoppe Pvt Ltd, which is mired in a GST evasion case. Responding to the order, Congress leader Anil Akkara said the move will protect the investors of the company from being cheated. Earlier in the day, Anil had urged the district collector to take action against the company as directed by the home affairs department. He also sought a probe into the involvement of Revenue Minister K Rajan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the case. Anil pointed out that when a case of financial mismanagement or tax evasion comes up, freezing the accounts of the particular company is the normal proceedings. “However, in this case, no action was taken against the company that may affect its functioning immediately.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though Prathapan has been put behind bars, his wife and co-director of the company, Sreena, is still running it,” he said. He went on to allege that ministers Rajan and Balagopal had intervened to continue the operations of the High Rich and their involvement should be probed. Prathapan K Das, the director of the Thrissur-based multi-level marketing company, was recently arrested by the Kerala GST intelligence wing for alleged tax evasion to the tune of `126 crore. People from any part of the country can invest in the company by purchasing a voucher they offer. The investors can use the voucher to buy goods from supermarkets that the company has either established or come into agreement with. When a person buys things using the voucher, the investor gets an amount as profit share. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp