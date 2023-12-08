‘Isn’t there any value for humans and love’, reads Kerala's doctor's suicide note

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “My life is coming to an end because of their greed for dowry. Are they demanding dowry for his sister? Why do they need more assets? Isn’t there any value for humans and love,” reads Dr A J Shahna’s suicide note, jolted down on an OP ticket.

Dr E A Ruwise had promised to marry Shahna. However, his father, a leading contractor, demanded a huge dowry that was beyond her family’s reach. Her mother and brother tried to console Shahna and urged her to forget the relationship with Ruwise, sources close to her family said.

Shahna put up a brave face in front of her mother Jameela and elder brother Jasim Naz. She didn’t object to their proposal and acted normal. But returned to her apartment near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, and ended her life.

Her family leads a quiet life in Venjaramoodu. Her father Abdul Azeez had returned from the Middle East around two decades ago. He used to help his brother who was running a mobile shop in the town. A year ago, he died of cancer, said Adv Sudheer Venjarammoodu, whom Shahna’s family approached for help after the incident.

“The family had debts. But they wanted to see Shahna happy. When Ruwise’s father demanded a huge dowry - 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car - Shahna’s mother and brother offered to give whatever they could. They were ready to give 50 sovereigns of gold, property worth Rs 50 lakh and a car,” Sudheer told TNIE.

Initially, Shahna was not aware of the dowry demand. Once she came to know of it, Ruwise reportedly told her that he would talk to his father and sort out the matter, he said. “But it didn’t materialise. Ruwise’s family insisted on dowry,” he added.

“A depressed Shahna went home and spent a fortnight there. Her brother and mother consoled her and urged her to forget everything. Shahna didn’t say anything and later went back to her apartment only to end her life,” added Sudheer.

Shahna’s classmates held a candle light vigil in memory of her at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where she was pursuing her PG studies in surgery. “All of us are together in this fight to ensure justice to her,” said a member of KMPGA core committee.

Sudheer demanded that the investigating officer, the Medical College police station SHO, should be removed from the probe. “Ruwise and his family are quite influential, and there are chances of them influencing the probe,” he said. He also demanded that a special prosecutor be appointed in the case.

A CHAMPION OF MEDICOS’ CAUSE

Hailing from Karunagappally, Ruwise has been active in student politics. A video showing his animated speech on the lack of security for the doctor community after the killing of Dr Vandana Das has gone viral. After his removal from office, Dr Afsana Faby Khan of Kottayam Medical College has been appointed the acting president of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association

