Kerala: George Alencherry steps down as Church head

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal George Alencherry on Thursday stepped down as the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church. Pope Francis accepted Mar Alencherry’s resignation, which, according to the Cardinal, was submitted after carefully considering the increasing pastoral demands in the Church and his health.

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath also stepped down from the post of Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Mar Alencherry had landed in controversy over land deals that allegedly caused huge financial loss to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. His resignation comes even as the row over the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass in the Archdiocese remains unresolved.

The exit of Mar Alencherry and Mar Thazhath, however, will not impact the Synod’s decision on the Unified Holy Mass. “From this Christmas, just as the Unified Holy Mass is celebrated in all other dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church, the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese should also celebrate the Holy Mass as per the directions of the Synod. The liturgy should take the name of the Major Archbishop and prayers should be offered for him,” Pope Francis said in a video message to the faithful.

Following Mar Alencherry’s resignation, Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, Curia Bishop of Syro-Malabar Church, has taken charge as its administrator, until the new Major Archbishop assumes office. Meanwhile, the Vatican has appointed Bishop Bosco Puthur as the new Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He took charge on Thursday.

He will continue in the post until the issues in the Archdiocese are resolved. Mar Thazhath would continue to be Archbishop of Thrissur Archdiocese.

Mar Vaniyapurackal, who joined Mar Alencherry in addressing media at the Church headquarters in Kakkanad, said matters regarding the new Major Archbishop will be deliberated upon by the Synod in January.

‘My exit will have no effect on Unified Mass implementation’

Announcing his retirement, Mar Alencherry said, “I had communicated to the Holy Father my intention to retire from my position as the Major Archbishop on July 19, 2019. Although I had eagerly requested the approval of my abdication, the Holy Father sought the opinion of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church before endorsing my decision. But the Synod didn’t approve my request.”

According to him, he again submitted his resignation to the Pope on November 15, 2022. “I had expressed my desire to be relieved of my responsibilities as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. Although the Holy Father didn’t take an immediate decision, I am pleased to announce that he has accepted my resignation after a year and given his consent to the abdication of my office,” he said.

On whether his decision to resign was taken in the backdrop of him being repeatedly dogged by his critics in connection with the land deal case, he said, “That may have been one of the reasons.”

Mar Alencherry said that his exit would have no effect on the matter regarding the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass. “That is a decision taken by the Vatican, and the Holy See stands firm by it,” he said. As to where he will stay after retirement, the Cardinal said, “I wish to stay at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad.”

On the roles that the new Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church would have, Mar Vaniyapurackal said, “Though the Major Archbishop would also be the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the administration of the archdiocese will be handled by the Apostolic Administrator.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Cardinal George Alencherry on Thursday stepped down as the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church. Pope Francis accepted Mar Alencherry’s resignation, which, according to the Cardinal, was submitted after carefully considering the increasing pastoral demands in the Church and his health. Archbishop Andrews Thazhath also stepped down from the post of Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Mar Alencherry had landed in controversy over land deals that allegedly caused huge financial loss to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. His resignation comes even as the row over the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass in the Archdiocese remains unresolved. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exit of Mar Alencherry and Mar Thazhath, however, will not impact the Synod’s decision on the Unified Holy Mass. “From this Christmas, just as the Unified Holy Mass is celebrated in all other dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church, the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese should also celebrate the Holy Mass as per the directions of the Synod. The liturgy should take the name of the Major Archbishop and prayers should be offered for him,” Pope Francis said in a video message to the faithful. Following Mar Alencherry’s resignation, Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, Curia Bishop of Syro-Malabar Church, has taken charge as its administrator, until the new Major Archbishop assumes office. Meanwhile, the Vatican has appointed Bishop Bosco Puthur as the new Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He took charge on Thursday. He will continue in the post until the issues in the Archdiocese are resolved. Mar Thazhath would continue to be Archbishop of Thrissur Archdiocese. Mar Vaniyapurackal, who joined Mar Alencherry in addressing media at the Church headquarters in Kakkanad, said matters regarding the new Major Archbishop will be deliberated upon by the Synod in January. ‘My exit will have no effect on Unified Mass implementation’ Announcing his retirement, Mar Alencherry said, “I had communicated to the Holy Father my intention to retire from my position as the Major Archbishop on July 19, 2019. Although I had eagerly requested the approval of my abdication, the Holy Father sought the opinion of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church before endorsing my decision. But the Synod didn’t approve my request.” According to him, he again submitted his resignation to the Pope on November 15, 2022. “I had expressed my desire to be relieved of my responsibilities as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. Although the Holy Father didn’t take an immediate decision, I am pleased to announce that he has accepted my resignation after a year and given his consent to the abdication of my office,” he said. On whether his decision to resign was taken in the backdrop of him being repeatedly dogged by his critics in connection with the land deal case, he said, “That may have been one of the reasons.” Mar Alencherry said that his exit would have no effect on the matter regarding the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass. “That is a decision taken by the Vatican, and the Holy See stands firm by it,” he said. As to where he will stay after retirement, the Cardinal said, “I wish to stay at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad.” On the roles that the new Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church would have, Mar Vaniyapurackal said, “Though the Major Archbishop would also be the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the administration of the archdiocese will be handled by the Apostolic Administrator.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp