Kollam abduction accused sent to 7-day police custody

KOLLAM: All three persons accused in the Kollam abduction case were produced before the Kottarakkara first class magistrate court on Thursday and remanded in seven-day police custody. K R Padmakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari and daughter Anupama had been arrested on December 2 in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old child on November 27.

During the 30-minute court proceedings on Thursday, the defence counsel raised objections, questioning the necessity of a seven-day police remand when all their possessions were already in police custody. The Kollam rural crime branch is probing the case. It plans to further interrogate the accused and collect additional evidence in the coming days.

