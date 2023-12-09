IFFK first festival in India to express solidarity with Palestine, says Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th International Film Festival of Kerala kicked off with a colourful opening ceremony at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was unable to attend the event, addressed the ceremony in a pre-recorded video. The Chief Minister said IFFK would be the first film festival in the country to express solidarity with Palestine. Actor Nana Patekar, the chief guest, opened the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan, who also addressed the event in a pre-recorded video, noted the Cuban participation at IFFK. He said talks are on to hold a Malayalam film festival in Cuba shortly. Mayor Arya Rajendran presented the Spirit of Cinema award to Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu. Accepting the award, Wanuri Kahiu said cinema is the language of love and life.

MLA V K Prasanth, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, Portuguese director Rita Acevedo Gomez, Latin American package curator Fernando Brunner, sound designer Rasul Pookutty, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith, Cultural Workers’ Welfare Board chairman Madhupal, and culture department secretary Mini Antony were the other dignitaries who attended the opening ceremony.

On day one, as many as 11 films were screened including the inaugural Good Bye Julia – a Sudanese film directed by Mohamed Kordofani. It is the first Sudanese film to be featured at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Prix de la Liberte (Freedom Award).

Following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, the musical concert held in connection with the IFFK opening ceremony was stopped abruptly. The secretary of the Chalachitra Academy shared condolences on the leader’s death.

