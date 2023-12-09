Joy of learning: This 30-year-old’s classes are all song & dance

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Shafeeq Thuluvath’s lectures are a source of joy for his students. By incorporating elements of music, games, and drama into lessons, the 30-year-old teacher of Kuruva AUP School not only ensures an enjoyable learning experience for children but also assists them in comprehending challenging subjects effortlessly.In an environmental studies class, Shafeeq asks pupils to repeat a slogan after him. It isn’t for any protest but as part of a lesson on the poet and freedom fighter Amsi Narayana Pillai.

First, he recites the line “Varika varika sahachare” (Come, come fellow travellers) as if sounding a slogan. “Varika varika sahachare.” The students reprise. “Rachichataru koottare?” (Who wrote it, friends?). The kids oblige. The response follows in a similar tone: “Keralathin samara kavi Amsi Narayana Pillaya” (It is Kerala’s revolutionary poet Amsi Narayana Pillai), and the children echo the sentence.

When teaching about the dance form ottanthullal, he takes on the character of an ottanthullal artist. Shafeeq also assumes various personas and employs diverse creative approaches to assist students.“There are several relatively challenging chapters in every subject and grade. When we employ engaging methods, such as incorporating song and acting, into the teaching process, it becomes considerably easier for them to remember those lessons.”

“Instead of posing the question ‘Who wrote Varika varika sahachare?’ and expecting them to memorise the answer, a more effective approach involves presenting it to the children in a dynamic manner, akin to a slogan or a song. This not only enhances their understanding but also facilitates better retention,” says Shafeeq.

His prior experience in mono acting, mimicry and theatre have helped him employ this unique teaching method. Driven by his passion for teaching, Shafeeq finds fulfillment in utilising this approach.The 30-year-old teacher, who has dedicated the past seven years to working at this school, began implementing this innovative teaching method in the current academic year. “Since adopting this approach, students have achieved scores exceeding 75% in the last term examination,” Shafeeq said.

The videos showcasing Shafeeq’s teaching methods have gained widespread popularity on social media. “I teach all subjects in my own unique way. The response has been positive. The children have developed a great fondness for me and my sessions, providing me with the inspiration to continue with this teaching method,” he says.

A resident of Kuruva, the local community felicitated Shafeeq at a public event after his videos went viral. Beyond his work with students, Shafeeq also imparts his teaching methods to fellow educators of the Mankada sub-district. Many teachers trained by him have embraced and incorporated innovative methods into their lectures. E K Safa Rasma is Shafeeq’s wife, and they have a daughter, Shimaz Aysal.

