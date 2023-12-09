Home States Kerala

Kerala doctor, five others held for running spurious liquor production unit

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara here for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor, they said.

Published: 09th December 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THRISSUR: A 44-year-old doctor and five others were arrested for running a spurious liquor production unit behind a restaurant here, Excise officials said on Saturday.

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara here for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor, they said.

The excise commissioner's squad received secret information about the illegal liquor production unit, a senior officer said.

Based on the tip off, a team of officers led by Thrissur Excise circle inspector Ashok Kumar conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the accused. "A total of 1,072 liters of spurious liquor, two cars and an air-gun were seized during the raid," the officer told PTI.

The interrogation is underway and further details could be divulged after that, the officer added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spurious liquor Kerala Peringottukara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp