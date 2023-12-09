Rights panel intervenes, civil police officer suspended in Kerala for stopping candidate from appearing PSC exam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The District Police Chief has informed the Human Rights Commission that civil police officer Ranjit Prasad has been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident of a candidate who could not write the PSC exam.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K Baijunath directed the City Police Commissioner to investigate the issue. He also recommended the officials take necessary steps to not repeat similar incidents and hence, provide necessary training and awareness sessions for police officers on dealing with issues.

Meanwhile, the complainant K Arun, who was unable to write the exam after the civil police officer stopped him, informed the commission that he wanted to withdraw the case. Following this, the commission settled the case in a sitting held on Friday.

The incident took place on October 22, 2022, at noon, when Arun was stopped by a civil police officer near the old bridge Ramanattukara while Arun was on his way to the examination hall at Meenchanda school. Arun was caught by the police when he took a turn through the old bridge to reach the exam on time.

According to the officers, Arun had obstructed the traffic by violating the road safety rules and regulations. Despite informing the police officers on duty regarding the examination, they seized his bike key. Arun was later brought to the school in a police vehicle but the authorities did not allow him to write the examination as it was too late.

