Shahana suicide case: Accused Dr Ruwise’s kin to be arraigned

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More people, including the relatives of Dr E A Ruwise will be arraigned as accused in the case related to the suicide of Dr Shahana, 28, a PG student of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Sources close to the police said the investigation team has decided to arraign Ruwise’s relatives. Shahana’s mother had earlier told the police that his relatives had sought dowry and put pressure on the medico. Based on the statement Ruwise’s kin will be questioned, said the police.

Ruwise, charged with abetting Shahana’s suicide, was arrested from Karunagappally in Kollam on Thursday. A native of Sakthikulangara in Kollam, he has also been charged under the Dowry Prohibition Act, of 1961. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the police’s petition seeking his custody for interrogation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, information contained in the police’s remand report came out on Friday. The police found that Shahana’s death was a result of the pressure exerted by Ruwise demanding dowry. As per the report, Shahana’s suicide note said Ruwise cheated her by asking dowry. The report termed Ruwise the “spokesperson” of a social evil.

The report also said Shahana had written about Ruwise behind an OP (outpatient) ticket, which was also her suicide note. In it, she said would not be able to pay 1.5kg of gold and acres of land, that she was ending her life due to their (Ruwise and his relatives) desire for dowry, and that he was asking for so much money for his sister. Shahana’s note said she felt cheated.

The police said they arrested Ruwise based on the contents of Shahana’s suicide note, which mentioned him by name, statements of her relatives, and circumstantial evidence. If Ruwise is convicted, the Kerala University of Health Science has the power to cancel his MBBS degree.

The Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association had removed him as state president after he was booked. According to Shahana’s mother and sister, Ruwise allegedly backed out of his proposed marriage to Shahana after her family failed to meet his demands for a dowry. It is alleged that Ruwise’s family sought 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car. Her family said Shahana had been in a state of depression post Ruwise’s back out.

IMA suspends Ruwise’s membership

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of Dr E A Ruwise who was arrested for abetting the suicide Dr A J Shahna. He has also been charged under the Dowry Prohibition Act, of 1961. Saying that the charges against him brought disrepute to the doctors’ community and modern medicine, IMA-Kerala office-bearers said strong action would be taken against such evil practices.

“IMA will create awareness among members against such tendencies. We are committed to ethics,” IMA state president Dr Joseph Benaven and secretary Dr Sasidharan K said in a joint statement.

