Tearful adieu to victims of Kashmir road accident in Kerala

PALAKKAD: Dark clouds of heavy emotions loomed over Palakkad as several bid adieu to the youths who died in a road accident in Kashmir. The final goodbyes were heart-rending as many remembered the chirpy quartet, who were always at the beck and call of those in need and actively participated in social services. The bodies were brought to their respective homes on Friday.

The accident took place last Tuesday after the jeep carrying Chittur natives Sudesh, Anil, Rahul and Vignesh rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir on its way to Kargil. Apart from them, Ejaz Ahmed, the local driver of the vehicle, died in the accident. Rahul’s grief-stricken wife Neethu, who is seven months pregnant, bid farewell by placing a box of chocolate and a rose over his body.

Similar emotions of sorrow and loss passed through Anil’s residence, where his wife, Sowmya, sobbed uncontrollably upon seeing his body. Notably, the couple’s second child was just 56 days old the day the father died. Sudhesh entered into wedlock a few months ago. His relatives and friends had a hard time convincing the harsh reality to his wife Malini, as tears of pain rolled down her cheeks.

The bodies of the four youths were brought to Kochi airport at 3 am on Friday. CPM district secretary E N Suresh Babu received the bodies. The bodies were kept at the Technical School at Chittur till 8 am for the public to pay their last respects.

