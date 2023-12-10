Binoy Viswam assumes charge as CPI state secretary

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Following the demise of Kanam Rajendran, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Binoy Viswam, a senior leader and member of the party's national executive committee, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the position.

This decision was made during a meeting of the CPI state executive, which was chaired by D Raja, the national secretary, in Kottayam on Sunday. The state council of the party will convene on December 28 to officially approve the decision made by the state executive.

Raja stated that Viswam, currently a Member of Parliament, was unanimously elected to assume the role of state secretary. Earlier, Kanam Rajendran had also recommended Viswam for this position before taking a leave of absence for medical treatment.

