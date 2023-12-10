NIA Court in Kochi denies PFI activists’ demand for mosquito nets in jail

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court in Kochi recently received a strange petition from the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) lodged at the high-security prison in Viyyur. The PFI activists sought the court’s permission to use mosquito nets inside the jail stating they are not able to sleep at night because of mosquito bites.

The court, however, denied permission after the jail superintendent submitted a report citing security concerns. When the prisoners are sleeping inside the net, the officers are unable to identify whether the prisoner is lying inside. The superintendent stated that there were incidents wherein prisoners escaped after creating dummies inside the mosquito nets. It is also likely that the inmates may use the ropes and nails used for tying the nets to harm themselves.

It was Muhammed Mubarak, of Edavannakkad, who filed the petition on behalf of 19 prisoners lodged in Viyyur jail. He claimed that some other prisoners were using mosquito nets. The report filed by the jail superintendent stated that some inmates were permitted to buy mosquito nets from the jail canteen in 2009.

The jail superintendent stated that frequent fogging is being done by the corporation authorities, and prisoners are at liberty to buy mosquito incense sticks and repellent cream from the jail canteen. The security of prisoners has to be ensured, the superintendent submitted.

Considering security issues, the court dismissed the petition and directed the jail superintendent to take necessary measures to contain the mosquito menace. “The petitioner is seeking permission on behalf of 18 other under-trial prisoners also. The use of the net was seriously opposed by the superintendent. In these circumstances, the petitioner and other accused cannot be permitted to use mosquito nets,” ordered the court.

