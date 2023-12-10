PC George’s Janapaksham to join NDA ahead of polls

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), led by former MLA P C George, has announced its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The decision was made during a state committee meeting of the party held in Kottayam on Saturday.

The unanimous decision holds great significance, especially considering the speculation surrounding George’s intention to contest from the Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency in the upcoming elections.

George, known for his ability to stoke discontent within the Christian community towards the political Islam movement, aims to capitalise on the dissatisfaction of the Catholic Church and the Christian community as a whole towards both the LDF and UDF’s failure to address their concerns.

Moreover, George plans to fill the void of a political organisation representing the Christian community within the NDA.

