Centre to introduce Rubber Bill in Parliament before LS elections

KOTTAYAM: With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Union government has sped up the procedures for introducing the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill 2023 in Parliament.

As directed by the government, the Rubber Board has decided to hold three open house meetings in traditional and non-traditional rubber growing regions to discuss the draft Bill. The first session will take place at the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) in Kottayam on Monday, followed by a meeting at FAC auditorium in Arassummoodu, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The final meeting at the Karnataka Christian Education campus in Mangalore on Thursday.

During a recent meeting led by Rubber Board executive director M Vasanthagehan, it was decided to invite representatives of all stakeholders in the rubber sector, including prominent growers, dealers, processors or manufacturers, and Rubber Board members, to these meetings. The points discussed at the meetings will be submitted to the government. This is the second time in the last five months that the Board has convened a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the draft Bill.

However, rubber farmers and experts in the plantation sector are still dissatisfied with the provisions in the new Bill. P C Cyriac, former chairman of the Rubber Board, said, “There is no point in having discussions without clearly mentioning provisions for a minimum support price for rubber in the Act. Similar to cotton and jute, the government should include MSP for rubber as well.” Cyriac also suggested that there should be strict restrictions on the import of cup lump rubber, as it can be dangerous to health due to the addition of bacteria.

The National Consortium of Rubber Producers’ Societies (NCRPS), a collective of rubber farmers, demanded that provisions be made to ensure a minimum rubber price based on the cost of production. “Moreover, there should be a clear definition for crude rubber, as we suspect a hidden agenda to import cup lump rubber. Since compound rubber is natural rubber itself, it should also be included in the definition,” said Babu Joseph, the general secretary of NCRPS.

Joseph added that the provision in the Bill that takes away the autonomy of the Rubber Board should be repealed, and the existing powers of the Rubber Board should be retained. Previously, the Central Government had proposed to repeal the Rubber Act of 1947 with the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill of 2022. However, the government retracted this move following widespread protests, especially from the Catholic Church. The revised Bill is comprehensive, and the government intends to not only gain the support of farmers but also to woo the Church through the move.

