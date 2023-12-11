Home States Kerala

IMA steps in with psychiatric support, counselling to stop suicides among doctors in Kerala

So far this year, 11 doctors have died by suicide in the state. Observers say there have also been several unreported suicide attempts.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to a growing concern over the alarming rate of suicides among doctors and medical students, the state branch of the Indian Medical Association is spearheading a voluntary initiative to provide much-needed psychiatric support, house visits, and mental health awareness within the medical community.  

So far this year, 11 doctors have died by suicide in the state. Observers say there have also been several unreported suicide attempts. The IMA’s suicide prevention network is modelled on the physician wellness centres functioning in hospitals in developed countries to help doctors overcome stress. The initiative is expected to be launched by mid-January.

“Doctors are overworked and a majority of them are cut off from society,” said IMA state secretary Dr Joseph Benaven. “The stress caused by heavy workload and loneliness has taken a toll on the mental well-being of doctors. To address this, we are making a conscious effort to reach out to them with professional help.” He said psychiatrists will be visiting medical college campuses to counsel house surgeons and postgraduate students on maintaining mental well-being. 

IMA has formed a committee for ‘Emotional Well-being and Suicide Prevention’ by including senior psychiatrists. They have formed a voluntary group of about 60 psychiatrist volunteers to offer counselling. 
“We will launch a user-friendly mobile app which helps the users to understand their stress level. The app will have a call facility to reach out to psychiatrist-volunteers. The app will have features to maintain the privacy of callers,” Dr Benaven said. 

ALSO READ | Demand of huge dowry alleged as reason behind medico’s suicide in Kerala

He expressed hope that a dedicated helpline operated by professionals will encourage doctors to open up about their problems. In addition to tele-help, IMA plans to establish a ‘Doctors Support Cell’ in all 108 of its branches. The cell consists of a group of doctor volunteers trained by a psychiatrist on stress reduction. They will visit the house of a doctor in trouble and offer support. 

“Most of the doctors are affiliated to an IMA branch. The group likely contains a friend of the person in need of support,” the IMA state secretary said. To garner acceptance for the initiative, IMA intends to release a video titled ‘Breaking The Barrier’ among doctors, aiming to overcome inhibitions associated with seeking professional help. 

ALSO READ | Medico in Kerala who jumped from 4th floor of hostel dies

IMA’s suicide prevention network

  • Mobile app to understand stress level
  • Dedicated helpline with a psychiatrist volunteer
  • In-house visits by peers trained to reduce stress
  • Awareness classes for medicos 
  • Major stressors among doctors 
  • Medicos - overwork, work-life imbalance, marital issues, financial burden
  • Senior Doctors - Cut off from society, loneliness, children moving away

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicides among doctors Indian Medical Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp