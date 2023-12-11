K9 inspector Kalyani died of suspected poisoning, says autopsy; probe ordered

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autopsy report of Inspector Kalyani, a member of the Kerala Police’s K9 squad stationed at Poonthura, revealed “suspected poisoning” as the cause of her death on November 19. It is learnt that Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju has ordered an oral enquiry against an SI as well as two of her handlers, havildar R Renjith and civil police officer R S Shabu, into the controversy that erupted post her death.

Kalyani aka Nisha, a nine-year-old labrador, helped the police with the probe into several cases, mostly bomb detections. As per the FIR registered after her death, Kalyani was recuperating following surgery to remove a lump in her stomach when she showed uneasiness on November 18. She died around 8.30 pm the next day while undergoing treatment at the Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital in Kudappanakunnu.

Dr BS Suman, the veterinarian with the Kerala Police, told TNIE that the exact cause of Kalyani’s death can be ascertained only after obtaining the test report from the Chemical Examiners Laboratory (CEL). “Kalyani was on antibiotic therapy following a mammary tumour caused by to fat deposit. Since she had stomach upset and colic pain, her tummy had enlarged slightly.

Her stomach muscle layer had risen to 14-15mm against the normal size of 3.5mm. Kalyani’s liver values had also gone up. She must have had acute infection and toxicity. We are awaiting results from CEL to know the actual cause of her death,” Dr Suman said. When TNIE reached out to Renjith, one of Kalyani’s handlers, he was inconsolable. He said he loved Kalyani more than his own two school-going sons.

“Kalyani was my elder daughter for more than the past eight years. Shabu and I are devastated by her untimely death. We would never dream of causing any harm to her,” Renjith said. He said he was yet to receive any intimation from the commissioner’s office about a possible suspension. “I got 12 good service entries, all due to Kalyani. Will I ever try to harm her?” he asked.

Kalyani was an expert in detecting bombs and helped police seize crude country bombs from the Thumba, Sreekaryam and Kazhakkoottam police station limits. She was also a familiar face among train passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, where she would be on duty.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autopsy report of Inspector Kalyani, a member of the Kerala Police’s K9 squad stationed at Poonthura, revealed “suspected poisoning” as the cause of her death on November 19. It is learnt that Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju has ordered an oral enquiry against an SI as well as two of her handlers, havildar R Renjith and civil police officer R S Shabu, into the controversy that erupted post her death. Kalyani aka Nisha, a nine-year-old labrador, helped the police with the probe into several cases, mostly bomb detections. As per the FIR registered after her death, Kalyani was recuperating following surgery to remove a lump in her stomach when she showed uneasiness on November 18. She died around 8.30 pm the next day while undergoing treatment at the Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital in Kudappanakunnu. Dr BS Suman, the veterinarian with the Kerala Police, told TNIE that the exact cause of Kalyani’s death can be ascertained only after obtaining the test report from the Chemical Examiners Laboratory (CEL). “Kalyani was on antibiotic therapy following a mammary tumour caused by to fat deposit. Since she had stomach upset and colic pain, her tummy had enlarged slightly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her stomach muscle layer had risen to 14-15mm against the normal size of 3.5mm. Kalyani’s liver values had also gone up. She must have had acute infection and toxicity. We are awaiting results from CEL to know the actual cause of her death,” Dr Suman said. When TNIE reached out to Renjith, one of Kalyani’s handlers, he was inconsolable. He said he loved Kalyani more than his own two school-going sons. “Kalyani was my elder daughter for more than the past eight years. Shabu and I are devastated by her untimely death. We would never dream of causing any harm to her,” Renjith said. He said he was yet to receive any intimation from the commissioner’s office about a possible suspension. “I got 12 good service entries, all due to Kalyani. Will I ever try to harm her?” he asked. Kalyani was an expert in detecting bombs and helped police seize crude country bombs from the Thumba, Sreekaryam and Kazhakkoottam police station limits. She was also a familiar face among train passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, where she would be on duty. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp