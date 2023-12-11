Home States Kerala

Kerala govt orders vigilance inquiry against forest officials

Priya Estate was put on auction by Debts Recovery Tribunal in November 2003 for recovery of Rs 2.67 crore arrears payable to Canara Bank.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala vigilance

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The government ordered a vigilance inquiry against the forest officers who declared Priya Estate and Plantations at Achankovil in Kollam as Ecologically Fragile Land (EFL).

The officials had submitted an incorrect statement before the Forest Tribunal claiming that the area was forest in nature since 1996 and there were no rubber, coffee or tea plantations in the 133.05 ha of land notified as EFL on January 25, 2010. The conservator of forests claimed that the land was principally covered by naturally-grown tree species and undergrowth that qualify for the EFL zone.

Priya Estate was put on auction by the Debts Recovery Tribunal in November 2003 for recovery of Rs 2.67 crore arrears payable to Canara Bank. The auction notice said the estate has an appropriate extent of 492 acres and 15 cents together with bungalows, labour lines, a tea factory, smokehouse, factories, machinery, tea and coffee plantations along with rubber trees. 

“My father-in-law had purchased the estate from Kailas Plantations in March 1985. We got information that an investor was trying to buy the property by paying just Rs 1.5 crore. So I borrowed money from friends and relatives and cleared the dues. So when the auction was cancelled, they influenced the forest department to declare the area as EFL,” said Dr K G Suresh, owner of Priya Estate.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance forest officials Priya Estate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp