Kerala’s first-ever Santosh Trophy: 1973 heroes reunite, bask in golden jubilee glow

Anil Kumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The air was thick with memories of sweet victory and echoes of boisterous galleries as some of the heroes of Kerala’s first-ever Santosh Trophy triumph assembled at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Sunday for a golden jubilee celebration.

They carried the same football used in the 1973 final. They wore jerseys of the same colour. And when 13 players, along with coach Simon Sunderraj, slowly walked to the very ‘battlefield’ that bore witness to Kerala’s historic win 50 years ago, they seemed to radiate the same energy that left their fancied opponents, Railways, stunned.

While the occasion had a tinge of sadness because of the passing of some members of the squad, most notably captain and hattrick hero T K S Mani, those present shook off health issues to recreate the joy of the celebrated win. The coach and players of the 1973 national football championship-winning team were honoured at the function organised by the Santosh Trophy Football Players’ Welfare Association.“The memory of the 1973 Santosh Trophy final remains vivid among us,” said G Raveendran nair, Kerala’s goalkeeper on the day.

“Even after 50 years, each moment flashes before our eyes. The two goals scored by the Railways still break our hearts. However, we managed to secure victory (3-2) in the end. not just the final, but the golden jubilee celebration will also stay alive in our hearts, providing us with the opportunity to reunite with all the players.”

The players also displayed the same old admiration when coach Sunderraj walked towards them to have a chat. “He was the person who picked the right players for the match. His discipline and planning helped us register the first victory for the state,” said A Najumudeen, who starred as a winger in the championship.

Speaking on behalf of the team at the function, Sunderraj, who represented India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, said: “The players showcased their true capabilities in the final, adhering to my instructions and executing the meticulously laid out plans. The unwavering support from the fans during the match played a pivotal role in helping us create history.”

He also conveyed his dissatisfaction with how the football association and the government treated them after the game.

“The support that we received during the match was not reciprocated after the victory. The association showed a lack of concern post-match. This needs to change,” he said. Babu nair, another goalkeeper of that squad, recalled the three goals scored by Mani in the final. “I can still hear the joyous cheer of the fans. We forgot our well-being as we fought for victory. That was the spirit set by the team,” Babu Nair said while shaking hands with a fan who turned up to witness the event.

Their reunion also brought back memories to the fans who had witnessed the match. “The gallery was built with bamboos. The spectators were sitting close to the touchline as the galleries were packed. The tension and the celebration still reverberate. It is a huge delight to see our heroes after so long,” said T K Raveendran, a resident of Changanassery who came to see the players being honoured.

Besides their family members, former India captain I M Vijayan, politicians Hibi Eden and T J Vinodh, and other Santosh Trophy-winning squad members were among those who had turned up to witness the celebrations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The air was thick with memories of sweet victory and echoes of boisterous galleries as some of the heroes of Kerala’s first-ever Santosh Trophy triumph assembled at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Sunday for a golden jubilee celebration. They carried the same football used in the 1973 final. They wore jerseys of the same colour. And when 13 players, along with coach Simon Sunderraj, slowly walked to the very ‘battlefield’ that bore witness to Kerala’s historic win 50 years ago, they seemed to radiate the same energy that left their fancied opponents, Railways, stunned. While the occasion had a tinge of sadness because of the passing of some members of the squad, most notably captain and hattrick hero T K S Mani, those present shook off health issues to recreate the joy of the celebrated win. The coach and players of the 1973 national football championship-winning team were honoured at the function organised by the Santosh Trophy Football Players’ Welfare Association.“The memory of the 1973 Santosh Trophy final remains vivid among us,” said G Raveendran nair, Kerala’s goalkeeper on the day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Even after 50 years, each moment flashes before our eyes. The two goals scored by the Railways still break our hearts. However, we managed to secure victory (3-2) in the end. not just the final, but the golden jubilee celebration will also stay alive in our hearts, providing us with the opportunity to reunite with all the players.” The players also displayed the same old admiration when coach Sunderraj walked towards them to have a chat. “He was the person who picked the right players for the match. His discipline and planning helped us register the first victory for the state,” said A Najumudeen, who starred as a winger in the championship. Speaking on behalf of the team at the function, Sunderraj, who represented India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, said: “The players showcased their true capabilities in the final, adhering to my instructions and executing the meticulously laid out plans. The unwavering support from the fans during the match played a pivotal role in helping us create history.” He also conveyed his dissatisfaction with how the football association and the government treated them after the game. “The support that we received during the match was not reciprocated after the victory. The association showed a lack of concern post-match. This needs to change,” he said. Babu nair, another goalkeeper of that squad, recalled the three goals scored by Mani in the final. “I can still hear the joyous cheer of the fans. We forgot our well-being as we fought for victory. That was the spirit set by the team,” Babu Nair said while shaking hands with a fan who turned up to witness the event. Their reunion also brought back memories to the fans who had witnessed the match. “The gallery was built with bamboos. The spectators were sitting close to the touchline as the galleries were packed. The tension and the celebration still reverberate. It is a huge delight to see our heroes after so long,” said T K Raveendran, a resident of Changanassery who came to see the players being honoured. Besides their family members, former India captain I M Vijayan, politicians Hibi Eden and T J Vinodh, and other Santosh Trophy-winning squad members were among those who had turned up to witness the celebrations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp