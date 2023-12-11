Three Ironman titles in two months, Suresh Sam strives for more

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 3.8 km swim, followed by 180.2 km of cycling and finally, a full marathon of 42.2km, all within 17 hours. Completion of these tasks earns one the coveted title of Ironman. But how about winning three Ironman titles from three continents within two months? The unique feat was achieved by 41-year-old Suresh Sam Chandy, who is game for more gruelling challenges ahead.

Sam’s first stint with Ironman Triathlon was in 2018 when he won the title in Europe by finishing the Ironman Copenhagen Challenge in 14:09 hours. However, his hectic career with multinational companies forced him to take a break for a few years until he decided to give the event a shot again.

Suresh Sam Chandy at the finish line

of Ironman Western Australia

In October, Sam won the Ironman title in Langkawi, Malaysia. “My bicycle was broken on arrival and I could arrange an alternative only at the eleventh hour. The bike course had an elevation of 1,600 metres, but I was able to finish the challenge in 16:35 hours to clinch my first Ironman title in Asia,” Sam said.

In November, Sam competed in the Ironman Florida Challenge in the US. There were many challenges, including huge tides in the Gulf of Mexico and the scorching Florida sun that hugely depleted his electrolyte levels. Despite the odds, Sam completed the task in 15:21 hours to secure his title in North America. A month later, he won the Ironman Western Australia title in Busselton. The swim in the choppy Indian Ocean was strenuous, yet he completed the challenge in 14:39 hours.

Sam, a certified public accountant from the USA who presently works with EY in Thiruvananthapuram, was not a fitness freak while in school. He only played basketball, but swimming was a daily activity that he never missed. “There is no age bar for taking a shot at the Ironman challenge. However, dedicated practice in the run-up to the event is required,” he said.

Sam’s daily routine includes around three hours of rigorous training from 4 am. On weekends, practice can go up to five to six hours a day. “I owe a major part of my endurance levels to swimming that I started from an early age,” said Sam.

So what drives Sam to strive for more feats? “In the four continents that I participated, waving the tricolour at the finish line has been the most exciting part,” he said. He has now set his eyes in South America and Africa. The only son of late Adv Sam Oommen, ex-MLA of Punalur, and Adv Susan Oommen, a retired government servant, Sam is an alumnus of Christ Nagar School and Mar Ivanios College.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 3.8 km swim, followed by 180.2 km of cycling and finally, a full marathon of 42.2km, all within 17 hours. Completion of these tasks earns one the coveted title of Ironman. But how about winning three Ironman titles from three continents within two months? The unique feat was achieved by 41-year-old Suresh Sam Chandy, who is game for more gruelling challenges ahead. Sam’s first stint with Ironman Triathlon was in 2018 when he won the title in Europe by finishing the Ironman Copenhagen Challenge in 14:09 hours. However, his hectic career with multinational companies forced him to take a break for a few years until he decided to give the event a shot again. Suresh Sam Chandy at the finish line of Ironman Western AustraliaIn October, Sam won the Ironman title in Langkawi, Malaysia. “My bicycle was broken on arrival and I could arrange an alternative only at the eleventh hour. The bike course had an elevation of 1,600 metres, but I was able to finish the challenge in 16:35 hours to clinch my first Ironman title in Asia,” Sam said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In November, Sam competed in the Ironman Florida Challenge in the US. There were many challenges, including huge tides in the Gulf of Mexico and the scorching Florida sun that hugely depleted his electrolyte levels. Despite the odds, Sam completed the task in 15:21 hours to secure his title in North America. A month later, he won the Ironman Western Australia title in Busselton. The swim in the choppy Indian Ocean was strenuous, yet he completed the challenge in 14:39 hours. Sam, a certified public accountant from the USA who presently works with EY in Thiruvananthapuram, was not a fitness freak while in school. He only played basketball, but swimming was a daily activity that he never missed. “There is no age bar for taking a shot at the Ironman challenge. However, dedicated practice in the run-up to the event is required,” he said. Sam’s daily routine includes around three hours of rigorous training from 4 am. On weekends, practice can go up to five to six hours a day. “I owe a major part of my endurance levels to swimming that I started from an early age,” said Sam. So what drives Sam to strive for more feats? “In the four continents that I participated, waving the tricolour at the finish line has been the most exciting part,” he said. He has now set his eyes in South America and Africa. The only son of late Adv Sam Oommen, ex-MLA of Punalur, and Adv Susan Oommen, a retired government servant, Sam is an alumnus of Christ Nagar School and Mar Ivanios College. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp