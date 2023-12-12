21 railway stations get ‘Eat Right Station’ status in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) granted ‘Eat Right Station’ recognition to 21 railway stations in the state for adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

A total of 114 railway stations received recognition in the country and Kerala became the first state to get the certification for the most number of stations.

Parappanangadi, Chalakudy, Thalassery, Kannur, Palakkad Junction, Chengannur, Shornur Junction, Tirur, Vadakara, Changanassery, Alappuzha, Varkala, Karunagappally, Angamaly, Aluva, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam railway stations have received the recognition.

Retail outlets (static), retail-cum-catering establishments (static), food plaza/ food courts/ restaurants (static), petty food vendors/ stalls/ kiosks (static/ mobile), on the railway station platform and station yard warehouse and base kitchen are covered under the scheme.

FSSAI said the certificate is given after verifying that the food is cooked and served in accordance with the food safety and hygiene standards. To get certified under this scheme, all the food entrepreneurs in the station complex have to get an FSSAI registration/license. Food handlers in the railway station must have obtained FSSAI’s FOSTAC certificate.

Health Minister Veena George said that this is yet another recognition of the state’s excellent work in the field of food safety. Kerala recently topped the National Food Security Index for the first time. The food safety department recorded an additional revenue of 193 per cent over the previous year’s revenue, in 2022-23, said Veena.

