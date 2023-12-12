Home States Kerala

Four-year-old boy strangled to death by 'mentally unsound' aunt in Palakkad

"Besides the victim, the accused's own child was also at the house at that time. When the parents came back, the boy was found lying unconscious," a police officer told PTI.

Published: 12th December 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

PALAKKAD: A four-year-old boy met a tragic end after he was strangled to death allegedly by a paternal relative in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The gruesome murder was allegedly committed by the victim's aunt who was reportedly mentally unsound.

The 29-year-old woman is currently hospitalized with injuries, suspected to have been inflicted by herself after the crime, they said.

Ritwik, a kindergarten student, was found unconscious at his home in Kozhinjambara here late on Monday night and was declared brought dead at the hospital by doctors.

The incident occurred when his parents were away as the deceased child's grandmother was admitted to hospital due to some health issues.

"Besides the victim, the accused's own child was also at the house at that time. When the parents came back, the boy was found lying unconscious," a police officer told PTI.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life couldn't be saved.

The woman is said to be suffering from some mental issues and it should be verified.

The woman's statement would be recorded soon and further details could be divulged only after that, he added.

She was the wife of the victim's uncle.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp