Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man beats friend to death for allegedly harassing his wife

As per the primary conclusions of the police, Abhijith beat Nithin to death during an argument over an alleged relationship between his wife and Nithin and for harassing her over phone.

Published: 12th December 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friend who then left the victim's body amidst some bushes in a deserted field in Kodenchery. Nithin Thankachan (25), a native of Kodenchery, had gone missing on December 8. His body was found on Monday after police used his smartphone's location to trace him.

Nithin's friend Abhijith has been taken into custody by the Kodenchery police.

As per the primary conclusions of the police, Abhijith beat Nithin to death during an argument over an alleged relationship between his wife and Nithin and for harassing her over phone.

Nithin, who was studying Ayurvedic nursing at Kottakkal Ayurveda College in Malappuram district, had left his hostel on December 7 for his home.

When he did not reach home, his parents lodged a complaint on December 10 with the Kodenchery police.

Nithin's dead body was traced to a thicket at Manjapravala near Kodenchery. It was in a decomposed state.

Police officials said that more details would be confirmed after recording the statement of the accused and receiving the postmortem examination result.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodenchery murder Kozhikode

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp