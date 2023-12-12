Kerala: Man beats friend to death for allegedly harassing his wife

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friend who then left the victim's body amidst some bushes in a deserted field in Kodenchery. Nithin Thankachan (25), a native of Kodenchery, had gone missing on December 8. His body was found on Monday after police used his smartphone's location to trace him.

Nithin's friend Abhijith has been taken into custody by the Kodenchery police.

As per the primary conclusions of the police, Abhijith beat Nithin to death during an argument over an alleged relationship between his wife and Nithin and for harassing her over phone.

Nithin, who was studying Ayurvedic nursing at Kottakkal Ayurveda College in Malappuram district, had left his hostel on December 7 for his home.

When he did not reach home, his parents lodged a complaint on December 10 with the Kodenchery police.

Nithin's dead body was traced to a thicket at Manjapravala near Kodenchery. It was in a decomposed state.

Police officials said that more details would be confirmed after recording the statement of the accused and receiving the postmortem examination result.

