Kunjipennu takes test of literacy at 105, joins league of oldest learners

The grandmother was among the nearly 85,000 candidates who appeared for the exam under the ‘New India Literacy programme - Ullas’ across the state.

Kunjipennu (left) attempting the literacy exam at GLPS, Pangu, in Malappuram

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accompanied by her son and grandson, 105-year-old Kunjipennu walked into the Government LP School in Pangu, Malappuram, on Sunday to appear for the literacy exam.

The excitement on her face was palpable as the new skills she acquired painstakingly over the past few months were being put to the test. The grandmother was among the nearly 85,000 candidates who appeared for the exam under the ‘New India Literacy programme - Ullas’ across the state.

With the confidence given by her literacy instructor Sajida K T and family members, Kunjipennu attempted the 3-hour-long examination. Reading and arithmetic were easy tasks but the writing part was a bit tough, admitted the grandmother after the exam. 

Kunjipennu had enrolled for the literacy programme earlier this year along with 8,137 learners in Malappuram district. Literacy ‘peak’ Ummu Habeeba K P remembers the resolve of the 105-year-old to enter the world of letters. “She got married at a very young age and her biggest regret was not being able to go to school,” Habeeba said.

Taking into account her old age, literacy instructor Sajida, who is a Class 12 equivalency course student, used to visit Kunjipennu’s house to impart the lessons. “She used to eagerly wait for my arrival every day. It was as if every new lesson filled her with more energy.

Her memory is slowly fading but her faculties are still sharp,” Sajida said. Kunjipennu lost her husband Ayyappan and two of her seven children years ago. Her grandson Vinu Narayanan said the 105-year-old is happy to have joined the league of the oldest learners in the state.  

Previous record holders

In 2019, 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Kollam passed the Class IV equivalency exam of the state literacy mission. She was then acknowledged as the oldest learner in the state after she broke the record of Karthyayani Amma who cleared the Aksharalaksham literacy exam at the age of 96 a year ago. Both won the Nari Shakti Puraskar of the Centre in 2019 for their contributions towards women's empowerment.

