Law and order has collapsed in state, says K Sudhakaran

Published: 12th December 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed.

He said this in the backdrop of SFI activists trying to waylay and wave black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday en route to the airport.  

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also did not spare the chief minister and his police. Terming the incident as a black day, Sudhakaran said the attack was highly deplorable. He said it’s a serious political development that should have been avoided.

Chennithala said that even the head of the state has been unable to travel smoothly which reveals the pathetic state of the law and order situation in Kerala. 

Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Congress K Sudhakaran

