Medico suicide case: Trivandrum Court rejects Ruwise’s bail plea, says offence ‘grave’

Published: 12th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Dr Ruwise, accused of abetting the suicide of PG medico Dr Shahana, saying he had committed a ‘grave offence’.  Meanwhile, the custody application moved by the Medical College police will be considered on Tuesday. 

The police had submitted a petition seeking the custody of Ruwise for further interrogation and evidence collection. However, the probe to trace Abdul Rasheed, Ruwise’s father, has reached nowhere. He went absconding after the police arraigned him. 

As per the relatives of Shahana, Rasheed, a government contractor, had clear involvement in the case as he insisted on Ruwise to demand dowry from Shahana’s family.

Shahana’s mother had told the police that Ruwise’s relatives sought dowry and put pressure on the medico. Based on the statement, Ruwise’s kin will be questioned, said the police. 

“We searched the residence of Rasheed in Kollam on Sunday and some other places nearby on Monday too. Efforts are on to trace him. We expect the court to consider the custody application on Tuesday so that we can interrogate Ruwise to get more details,” said P Harilal, Medical College inspector of police.

TAGS
Dr Shahana Medico suicide case

