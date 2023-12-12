UDF, YC distance from shoe-hurling protest

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A day after shoes were hurled at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy allegedly by KSU activists, the UDF and KSU state leadership came out distancing themselves from the incident.

Unleashing a scathing attack on the CM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said a man with the mind of a criminal is sitting on the chief minister’s chair. He, however, made it clear that the UDF would not encourage the shoe-hurling incident.

Taking a cue from the same, Youth Congress and KSU also echoed the same sentiments. KSU president Aloshious Xavier said shoes were hurled without the organisation’s knowledge. He added that KSU would not go ahead with such undemocratic protests. Meanwhile, the CPM and LDF leadership put the blame on Satheesan and the Congress leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod on Monday, Satheesan alleged that the CM has been supporting violence by encouraging it through media and public meetings. “He has the mind of a sadist who derives pleasure from watching his workers beating up others,” Satheesan said.

He said the CM should make it clear whether those wearing khaki and white are police or party workers. A Congress mandalam president was beaten up while he was going to a petrol pump. Even MLA Eldose Kunnappally was attacked when he went to a hospital to visit the workers who were beaten up by CPM criminals,” said Satheesan. “Why should CPM criminals in two tempo travellers accompany the bus of the chief minister? Has he lost confidence in Kerala Police? Are you not brave enough to travel through the roads of Kerala when four Youth Congress workers wave black flags at you? Are you a coward?” he asked.

By charging attempt-to-murder cases against those behind shoe-hurling, the police have become a laughingstock, said Satheesan. He added that the chief minister and the LDF have taken a stand of not allowing any sort of protest against Nava Kerala Sadas. “We will strongly protest against this. Pinarayi has taken a Stalinist stand by not allowing space for the opposition to register their protest. This is not Russia. We can’t allow Pinarayi Vijayan to act like Stalin. This is democratic Kerala and we will organise democratic protests against the extravaganza called Nava Kerala Sadas. The opposition has the strength to do it,” Satheesan said.

Speaking in Kochi, Aloshious Xavier said the KSU believes that such protests are undemocratic. “The shoe hurling was not done with the organisation’s knowledge. It’s only an emotional outburst. However, the KSU will continue with black flag protests against the chief minister till the Nava Kerala Sadas reaches the state capital.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil too urged workers to stop the ‘shoe protest’ against Nava Kerala Sadas. “Do not waste a necessary thing to protest against an unnecessary thing,” he said, adding that the YC will continue the black flag protest until the government stops putting YC activists in preventive detention. He also flayed BJP state president K Surendran for criticising the black flag protest. It showed the camaraderie between the CPM and the BJP, he said.

