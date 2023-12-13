Kerala governor questions purpose of Nava Kerala Sadas; blames govt for financial crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against the state government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan questioned the purpose and efficacy of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khan accused the state government of "neglecting its constitutional duties" and alleged that the LDF government's policies were responsible for the financial crisis in the state.

Khan said the Nava Kerala Sadas could be considered effective if the ministers found a solution to the problems raised by the people on the spot. Instead, only applications were being collected from the people, he said.

"There is no solution to any problem on the spot. Is it a yatra for fun?," the Governor asked.

Expressing concern over the government’s management of funds, Khan pointed out the inability of the government to pay pensions to those who have served the government for many years while giving such benefits to ministerial staff with only two years of service.

Khan cited the Chief Secretary's affidavit before the Supreme Court that the state was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees it had given earlier, "This means that the government is not able to fulfil its constitutional duties," he said.

Khan said he did not know the reason why the High Court turned down his nomination of four student representatives to the Kerala University Senate.

Referring to the alleged criticism against him from the Left government ministers over nominations to the senate of certain universities in the state, he said, "Nobody can force me to nominate a particular person. I have the power and I will exercise my discretion."

ALSO READ | Kerala police invoke stringent IPC section against SFI members for 'waylaying' governor

The Governor said he was not obliged to divulge before the media how he exercised his discretion.

"I do not owe any obligation to you or to anybody else to explain why I have chosen them," the Governor retorted when asked about allegations that pro-right-wing persons were nominated to the Senate.

Khan alleged that it was the government that directed the Vice Chancellors to recommend people to the Senate. "The Chief Minister and the Ministers have no sense of shame," he said. Khan alleged that the Finance Minister had called on him with such a recommendation.

Khan said he has ordered an inquiry into the recommendations made by the Vice Chancellors to nominate people to the university Senates. "If it is found that Vice Chancellors are recommending names proposed by them (government), I am going to take action against the Vice Chancellors," he said.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor slams LDF govt in Kerala over 'assault' on governor's car by SFI activists

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against the state government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan questioned the purpose and efficacy of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khan accused the state government of "neglecting its constitutional duties" and alleged that the LDF government's policies were responsible for the financial crisis in the state. Khan said the Nava Kerala Sadas could be considered effective if the ministers found a solution to the problems raised by the people on the spot. Instead, only applications were being collected from the people, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "There is no solution to any problem on the spot. Is it a yatra for fun?," the Governor asked. Expressing concern over the government’s management of funds, Khan pointed out the inability of the government to pay pensions to those who have served the government for many years while giving such benefits to ministerial staff with only two years of service. Khan cited the Chief Secretary's affidavit before the Supreme Court that the state was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees it had given earlier, "This means that the government is not able to fulfil its constitutional duties," he said. Khan said he did not know the reason why the High Court turned down his nomination of four student representatives to the Kerala University Senate. Referring to the alleged criticism against him from the Left government ministers over nominations to the senate of certain universities in the state, he said, "Nobody can force me to nominate a particular person. I have the power and I will exercise my discretion." ALSO READ | Kerala police invoke stringent IPC section against SFI members for 'waylaying' governor The Governor said he was not obliged to divulge before the media how he exercised his discretion. "I do not owe any obligation to you or to anybody else to explain why I have chosen them," the Governor retorted when asked about allegations that pro-right-wing persons were nominated to the Senate. Khan alleged that it was the government that directed the Vice Chancellors to recommend people to the Senate. "The Chief Minister and the Ministers have no sense of shame," he said. Khan alleged that the Finance Minister had called on him with such a recommendation. Khan said he has ordered an inquiry into the recommendations made by the Vice Chancellors to nominate people to the university Senates. "If it is found that Vice Chancellors are recommending names proposed by them (government), I am going to take action against the Vice Chancellors," he said. ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor slams LDF govt in Kerala over 'assault' on governor's car by SFI activists Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp