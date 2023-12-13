Kerala reported three Covid deaths in past 10 days

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the spike in COVID cases, the state has reported deaths resulting from the infection. As per official data, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 10 days. The confirmation of the deaths comes even as testing remains low.

The health department has directed the families of Covid victims to follow protocol during the funeral. Alex Varghese, 70, a resident of Kumbanad in Pathanamthitta, died of Covid on Sunday. “Alex was a heart patient who contracted the infection from his son, a health worker.

He was fully vaccinated. But the comorbidities worsened his condition and he died after two days of hospitalisation,” said K M Thomas, a relative. In line with the Covid protocol, his family members and priests wore PPE kits during the funeral held at the Salem Mar Thoma Church, Kumbanad, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said the state has not lowered the guard against COVID-19. “We have not reduced tests. Hospitals have been directed to carry out testing of symptomatic patients. We raised the vigil when respiratory ailments and pneumonia in children increased last year.

But a large number of elderly citizens and people with comorbidities is a concern. The deaths are not because of Covid per se, but the complications caused by comorbidity,” Veena told TNIE.

Infections due to Omicron sub-variants; monitoring situation, says health min

“The recent infections are due to the sub-variants of Omicron. We are monitoring the situation through genomic testing of samples,” said Veena George.

Health experts said Covid deaths are expected to rise considering the recent spurt in cases. The number of daily cases in the state has recorded a spike — from 12 to 150 — in a month. According to official data, the state reported 128 new cases on Tuesday. There has been an increase in active cases too, with the number of cases nearing 1,000.

N C Krishnaprasad, an official with the health department, who has been closely following Covid data since 2020, said the state has reported three of the eight Covid deaths in the country this month. “It would take another 15 days to get an accurate picture of the Covid deaths. But this wave is unlikely to prolong,” he said.

The deaths resulting from COVID-19 are not reported unless tested. After the major Covid wave subsided, the health department relaxed the norms. “The testing has been limited to symptomatic patients. We use antigen tests. After the government withdrew the requirement for testing on bodies, certifying COVID deaths have become rare,” said Dr E K Ramachandran, State Treasurer of Kerala Private Hospital Association.

