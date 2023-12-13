Malabar registers over 200 dowry-related cases in 10 years

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Gone are the days when northern Kerala — with its tradition of liberal thoughts and revolutionary movements — was celebrated for refusing dowry. That is especially so among the Hindu community. Even those from the Muslim community, who have never mentioned the presence of a dowry system in the religion, have started asking and giving dowry to maintain their social status and improve the groom’s financial standing.

The data for the past decade with the police department reveals that northern Kerala is not behind any of the districts in southern Kerala, where the practice of dowry has been prevalent for a long.

According to the police, cases relating to dowry are registered mostly under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The complainants refer to dowry-related issues which become the root cause of harassment they face after marriage. The data reveals the highest number of dowry-related domestic violence cases has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. At the same time, 20% — more than 200 — of the over 1,100 cases statewide have been registered in different parts of the northern districts.

Social activist V P Suhara said, as per the prescribed rules and regulations of the Muslim community, dowry doesn’t exist in the community. At the same time, a system of handing over ‘Mehar’ by the groom’s family to the bride is widely practised as an assurance to the marriage, she said.

“But the current scenario in Malabar is such that dowry exists in all communities and women are treated merely as an object in the marriage market. Despite having adequate education and social status, women continue to be sold in the name of dowry,” Suhara said.

She pointed out that one solution available within the Muslim community to stop dowry is the intervention of the Mahal committee, which can raise its voice against this practice. Unfortunately, no such decisions have been forthcoming from the part of Mahal committees.

Recently, dowry-related harassment had led to the suicide of Kozhikode resident Shabna, wife of Kunnummakkara Habeeb. The death of a resident doctor in Thiruvananthapuram too had a backdrop of dowry demands.

“All these cases remind us that the current generation must think about how to take their lives forward,” Suhara said.

M Bijith, a family law attorney from Kozhikode, said dowry continues to be a concern in certain communities and regions despite legal measures against it.

“Efforts have to be made to raise awareness about the negative consequences of dowry and to promote gender equality,” he said.

Various organisations, government bodies and activists have been working to change social attitudes and to enforce laws to curb dowry-related practices. “Addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach involving both legal measures and changes in social attitudes. While cultural and social changes take time, education and awareness are crucial in addressing and eradicating harmful practices like dowry,” Bijith said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Gone are the days when northern Kerala — with its tradition of liberal thoughts and revolutionary movements — was celebrated for refusing dowry. That is especially so among the Hindu community. Even those from the Muslim community, who have never mentioned the presence of a dowry system in the religion, have started asking and giving dowry to maintain their social status and improve the groom’s financial standing. The data for the past decade with the police department reveals that northern Kerala is not behind any of the districts in southern Kerala, where the practice of dowry has been prevalent for a long. According to the police, cases relating to dowry are registered mostly under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The complainants refer to dowry-related issues which become the root cause of harassment they face after marriage. The data reveals the highest number of dowry-related domestic violence cases has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. At the same time, 20% — more than 200 — of the over 1,100 cases statewide have been registered in different parts of the northern districts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Social activist V P Suhara said, as per the prescribed rules and regulations of the Muslim community, dowry doesn’t exist in the community. At the same time, a system of handing over ‘Mehar’ by the groom’s family to the bride is widely practised as an assurance to the marriage, she said. “But the current scenario in Malabar is such that dowry exists in all communities and women are treated merely as an object in the marriage market. Despite having adequate education and social status, women continue to be sold in the name of dowry,” Suhara said. She pointed out that one solution available within the Muslim community to stop dowry is the intervention of the Mahal committee, which can raise its voice against this practice. Unfortunately, no such decisions have been forthcoming from the part of Mahal committees. Recently, dowry-related harassment had led to the suicide of Kozhikode resident Shabna, wife of Kunnummakkara Habeeb. The death of a resident doctor in Thiruvananthapuram too had a backdrop of dowry demands. “All these cases remind us that the current generation must think about how to take their lives forward,” Suhara said. M Bijith, a family law attorney from Kozhikode, said dowry continues to be a concern in certain communities and regions despite legal measures against it. “Efforts have to be made to raise awareness about the negative consequences of dowry and to promote gender equality,” he said. Various organisations, government bodies and activists have been working to change social attitudes and to enforce laws to curb dowry-related practices. “Addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach involving both legal measures and changes in social attitudes. While cultural and social changes take time, education and awareness are crucial in addressing and eradicating harmful practices like dowry,” Bijith said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp