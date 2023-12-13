Retirement govt servant’s quest for knowledge leads way to engineering course at 56

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: When she retired as the revenue inspector from Thrissur Corporation this March, Anita NK did not want to remain idle. The 56-year-old considered several options to stay busy and ultimately decided to take up studies.

A few months ago, the mother of two from Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur appeared for the engineering entrance examination and secured a modest score. Since September, she has been a student at Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, pursuing the BTech (civil engineering) course.

“I had been planning to continue my education post-retirement. However, I was confused. Many people suggested I pursue law, but I wasn’t keen on it,” said Anita, who holds a BSc (Maths) degree from Sri Vyasa NSS College in Wadakkanchery as well as a BEd.

She started as a teacher before joining the LSG department. By the time she retired, she served as a government servant for 25 years. Anita continued: “Another choice was taking MSc Maths. However, I did not find it interesting. While working in the LSGD, I dealt with sketches and plans of houses and buildings. That was my work for years and I found it interesting. So, I decided to pursue civil engineering and began preparing for the entrance exam,” said Anita.

She wrote the exam soon after her retirement. The first semester exams are close now and Anita is busy preparing for it. “I struggled in the initial days. It was a bit hectic to concentrate in class for hours, prepare notes and make assignments. However, with the support of my family, friends and the college faculty, I started loving it,” Anita said. She said technology has made learning more fun compared to her college days.

For the college, Anita is like a big sister and a role model. “Students like Anita are a testament to the power of lifelong learning and the limitless possibilities that come with embracing new opportunities,” said principal Saji C B.

