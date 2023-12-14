12 years after Kerala government promise, Ondan Paniyan’s wait for rightful land continues

Lakshmi Athira By

KALPETTA: For the past 12 years, 85-year-old Ondan Paniyan from the tribal village of Kottapadi in Wayanad has been making the rounds of government offices for the promised land. Though the state government had given a ‘title deed’ to his wife, Korumbi, in 2011, he has yet to see that piece of land. While his wife passed away in the intervening period, Ondan continued the spirited fight for his rightful land.

“The Oommen Chandy government gave the title deed for an acre to my wife. And she died without even seeing the land we were promised. I’m a true native of Wayanad. But the government forced us to leave our rightful land promising to give us new land. I’m 85. How long will I live? Will I ever know where my land is? I’m not asking for the government’s mercy. It is my right to live and die in my land,” Ondan said.

He said the couple was among 722 people given title deeds that day. “I must have spent about Rs 1.5 lakh as bus fare for the past 12 years travelling to government offices. I have two girl children, and they are looking after me. I can’t be a burden to anyone. That is why I’m fighting for my land even at this age,” he said.

As a last resort, Ondan registered a complaint at the Nava Kerala Sadas when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet reached Kalpetta.

“If the government can’t give us this land, let them say as much. Why are they playing with us? At the very least, they must consider that we tribals are the true owners of this land. So I need an answer as soon as possible,” he said.

An acre each was allotted to the beneficiaries in three taluks in 2011 under the Restoration of Land to Scheduled Tribes Act, 1999. But none of these beneficiaries in Vythiri, Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady taluks have received land.

“When the ministers take oath, they promise to keep their promises. But what they have done to these 722 families is a violation of the oath,” said CPI (ML) Red Star Wayanad district president K V Prakash. Ondan Paniyan was part of the tribal families that occupied – in 2019 – 100 hectares of vested forest land that the forest department had seized from Harrisons Malayalam Ltd at Thovarimala in Nenmeni panchayat.

“Ondan was part of the Thovarimala Samara Samithi which was led by the CPI (ML) Red Star. From then, I know personally how determined he is to fight for his rightful land,” Prakash added.

In that regard, Ondan had written to the chief minister, governor and the chief justice of the high court. Following that, in 2021, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had instructed the chief secretary to take the steps necessary but no action has been taken so far.

Complaint at Sadas

Oommen Chandy govt had given the title deed to his wife Korumbi in 2011. As a last resort, Ondan registered a complaint at Nava Kerala Sadas when CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet reached Kalpetta

