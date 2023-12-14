Bike-borne assailants brandish knife at petrol pump employee in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was arrested on Wednesday for stealing petrol after brandishing a knife at a pump employee in Palarivattom in the wee hours of Tuesday. The arrested is Sunil Raj, of Thammanam, who is a habitual offender. Police have launched a hunt for the second accused involved in the incident.

It was around 3.35 am that two bike-borne persons reached the Hindustan Petroleum pump on the NH stretch in Palarivattom and asked the employee there to fill fuel in a plastic bottle. However, the pump employee, an Assam native, refused to do so as there was a direction from police against such practice.

Provoked by the employee’s response, Sunil Raj brandished a knife. Seeing the knife, the employee backed out, and the accused themselves filled petrol worth `276 in the bottle and fled the place. “When the accused persons filled the bottle, petrol spilt over to the fuel dispensing machine. Luckily, nothing untoward happened,” a police officer said. Palarivattom police registered a case and started a probe. After checking the CCTV camera footage, police found that the accused persons involved in the case were from the Thammanam area. Later, Sunil was nabbed on Wednesday. “He is part of a criminal gang that is active in the Thammanam area. We have identified the second accused and he will be taken into custody soon,” a police officer said.

After the arson incident at Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express and the bomb blast at Kalamassery this year, police have given strict directions to petrol pump owners not to supply fuel in bottles. Petrol pump owners said that they often face such problems when customers demand them to provide petrol in containers.

“We are following the police directive not to supply fuel to customers who turn up with plastic bottles and cans. But police and authorities should also ensure the safety of our employees who often bear the brunt of attacks for not filling petrol in bottles brought by customers,” Tomy Thomas, president of All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders, said.

