Flipkart tie-up fails to boost Kerala Khadi sales

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-hyped tie-up between e-commerce platform Flipkart and the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board has turned into a flop-show. Eyeing a jump in sales by making its products available globally via an e-commerce platform, the board had tied up with Flipkart with great fanfare in 2022. “Belying our expectations, the sales realised through the e-commerce platform were negligible,” said Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board vice chairman P Jayarajan.

“Other similar products, which had no connection with Kerala Khadi, were clubbed under the title. So the actual Kerala Khadi products got lost in the crowd.”

Now, to counter the dismal performance on the e-commerce platform, Kerala Khadi has decided to tap into the huge potential that the Malayalee diaspora across the world offers.

“We have decided to make use of our networking group called Khadi Lovers’ Association (KLA) to gain the attention of the various Malayalee cultural organisations in foreign countries. We are collaborating with these organisations to promote our products because we won’t be able to open franchises there,” Jayarajan said.

He cited the instance of the Overseas Malayali Association (ORMA) in the UAE.“They came to know about us through the non-resident Keralites in KLA and decided to set up the sale of khadi clothes at the Kerala Festival organised as a part of the National Day of Dubai,” he said.

The Kerala Festival happened on December 2 and 3 at the Al Qiyasis Crescent English High School ground in Dubai.

“Double mundus, kuppadam mundus, single mundus, thorthu, kuppadam sarees, cotton sarees, cotton ready-made shirts and silk ready-made shirts were shipped to Dubai. More than 20,000 Malayalees attended the two-day Kerala Festival,” said Jayarajan.

Urging all Malayalees living overseas to join KLA, he said: “Promoting khadi abroad will be beneficial for those associated with the industry.” He said the Khadi sector is on a new path of advancement.

“There has been an increase in production. This year, the financial target is Rs 150 crore. Already, Rs 40 crore worth of sales have taken place. Good sales are expected during the Christmas-New Year season. The rebate sale is from December 13 to January 6. Khadi clothes will be available at a 30% subsidy in February as well,” he added.

