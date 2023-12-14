Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape-murder of minor girl

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a surprising turn of events, the Kattappana Fast Track Court acquitted a 24-year-old man, Arjun. He was accused of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar, Idukki district in 2021. The verdict, delivered by Fast Track Court Judge V Manju on Thursday, cited a lack of clinching evidence and glaring lapses in the trial as reasons for the acquittal.

Despite the efforts of the investigation team, which presented 48 witnesses and 69 documents, the prosecution failed to prove Arjun's involvement in the crime. The incident took place on June 30 when the girl's parents were away for work on the plantation. The victim was discovered hanging inside the room by her brother, who returned home at 3 pm.

Initially registered as a case of unnatural death based on the parents' statement that the child was accidentally strangled while playing alone, the autopsy report from Kottayam Medical College Hospital revealed signs of repeated physical abuse. Suspecting someone known to the girl, the police compiled a list of 350 individuals from the area.

Witness statements indicated Arjun interacted with the child on the day of the incident. Forensic evidence which included nail marks and bruises matching his profile, was presented. During detailed questioning, Arjun reportedly confessed to the crime.

While opposition parties claimed his innocence and asserted that the witnesses were fabricated, the girl's parents, upon hearing the verdict, accused him of influencing the judge. They expressed their determination to seek justice independently, indicating that even if the court acquitted him, the family intended to ensure his punishment.

