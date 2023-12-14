Kerala governor targets NKS; don’t try to intimidate, says CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOTTAYAM: After a brief period of calm, Chief Minister and Governor Arif Muhammad Khan once again found themselves at odds on Wednesday regarding the conduct of Nava Kerala Sadas.

Continuing his tirade against the state government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan questioned the purpose and efficacy of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Khan accused the state government of “neglecting its constitutional duties” and alleged that the LDF government’s policies were responsible for the financial crisis in the state.

Khan said the Sadas could be considered effective if the ministers found a solution to the problems raised by the people on the spot. Instead, only applications were being collected from the people, he said.

“There is no solution to any problem on the spot. Is it a yatra for fun?,” the governor asked. Expressing concern over the government’s management of funds, Khan pointed out the inability of the government to pay pensions to those who have served the government for many years while giving such benefits to ministerial staff with only two years of service.

Khan cited the chief secretary’s affidavit before the Supreme Court that the state was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees it had given earlier, “This means that the government is not able to fulfil its constitutional duties,” he said. The governor said he did not know the reason why the High Court turned down his nomination of four student representatives to the Kerala University Senate. “Nobody can force me to nominate a particular person. I have the power and I will exercise my discretion,” he said.

Khan said he was not obliged to divulge before the media how he exercised his discretion. “I do not owe any obligation to you or to anybody else to explain why I have chosen them,” he retorted when asked about allegations that pro-right-wing persons were nominated to the Senate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was quick to respond to the charges raised by the governor against the state government.

Speaking at the Sadas event in Ettumanoor on Wednesday, the CM lashed out at Khan, advising him not to attempt to intimidate others. “Khan should fulfill his duties as a governor. Don’t try to think of threatening (us). It is futile to think that threats will be effective in Kerala. He behaves as if he possesses extraordinary powers, which is part of abnormal behaviour. The governor should possess the wisdom to understand that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our country. He should not think he can do anything and challenge anyone. His position is not meant for that,” he said.

The CM also scorned the governor by highlighting his political background. “It has been previously noted that he (Khan) embodies opportunistic politics. Individuals like him can go to any length to advance their interests. The governor became agitated when we exposed the Union government’s unfavourable stance towards Kerala. He should remember that his anger should be contained within himself. He must also realise that he can do nothing here,” the CM said.

He also criticised how the governor nominated members to the senates of the universities. He questioned the governor’s act of dismissing eligible members nominated by the university. “It appears that the governor solely relied on the recommendation of the RSS to deny the nomination of eligible students,” he said.

Guv challenges SFI, to stay at Calicut University guest house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Challenging the SFI which has declared that it will not allow the governor to set foot on campuses in the state, Arif Mohammed Khan has decided to stay in the guest house inside the Calicut University campus during his visit to Kozhikode from December 16 to 18.

Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the governor, who was initially scheduled to stay at the Government Guest House, Kozhikode, has changed his plan. “After he arrives at Kozhikode airport on Saturday (December 16) evening, the governor will proceed to Calicut University guest house for a night stay.

He will attend a marriage function on Sunday and inaugurate a seminar at Calicut University the next day. He will depart from the university guest house on Monday (December 18),” said a source. The change in plan is reportedly a response to SFI which has been organising fierce protests against him.

SFI to continue black flag protest

SFI workers, protesting against Khan’s alleged attempts to ‘saffronise’ universities, had blocked his motorcade and waved black flags at him on Monday. The governor had come out his car and claimed that the protesters had hit his car. The next day, SFI said it would continue with its black flag protest without blocking the governor’s car. The student outfit also declared that it would not allow Khan to set foot on campuses in his capacity as chancellor.

