Kerala govt effects major IAS reshuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers and created an ex-cadre post of director, groundwater department, for one year.

Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, of the local self-government department, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, of the planning and economic affairs department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the programme implementation evaluation and monitoring department, member secretary, Kerala State Planning Board, and waste management initiatives and projects in the local self-government department.

Puneet Kumar, additional chief secretary, of the planning and economic affairs department, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, of the personnel and administrative reforms department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the personnel and administrative reforms department.

Mohammed Y Safirulla, an officer on special duty, in the finance department, has been transferred and posted as special secretary, of the local self-government department.

Meghashree D R, inspector general of registration, has been transferred and posted as director, the Scheduled Tribes development department.

Arjun Pandian, commissioner, of housing, has been transferred and posted as staff officer to the chief secretary. Sreelakshmi R, sub-collector, Mananthavady, has been transferred and posted as joint commissioner, Kerala GST department. Vishnu Raj P, sub-collector, Fort Kochi, has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary, PWD. Chelsasini V, sub-collector, Kozhikode, will be secretary, Kochi Corporation. The post of secretary, Kochi Corporation, has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of deputy secretary.

Rahul Krishna Sharma, sub-collector, Devikulam, has been transferred and posted as commissioner, of housing.

D Dharmalashri, sub-collector, Ottappalam, has been transferred and posted as director, the ground water department. Sreedhanya Suresh, sub-collector, Perinthalmanna, has been transferred and posted as IG, Registration. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of director, Samoohika Sannadha Sena, and Kerala Youth Leadership Academy.

