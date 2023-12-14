Home States Kerala

Kerala govt effects major IAS reshuffle

Rahul Krishna Sharma, sub-collector, Devikulam, has been transferred and posted as commissioner, housing. 

Published: 14th December 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

reshuffle

Express illustration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers and created an ex-cadre post of director, groundwater department, for one year. 

Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, of the local self-government department, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, of the planning and economic affairs department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the programme implementation evaluation and monitoring department, member secretary, Kerala State Planning Board, and waste management initiatives and projects in the local self-government department.

Puneet Kumar, additional chief secretary, of the planning and economic affairs department, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, of the personnel and administrative reforms department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the personnel and administrative reforms department.

Mohammed Y Safirulla, an officer on special duty, in the finance department, has been transferred and posted as special secretary, of the local self-government department. 

Meghashree D R, inspector general of registration, has been transferred and posted as director, the Scheduled Tribes development department. 

Arjun Pandian, commissioner, of housing, has been transferred and posted as staff officer to the chief secretary. Sreelakshmi R, sub-collector, Mananthavady, has been transferred and posted as joint commissioner, Kerala GST department. Vishnu Raj P, sub-collector, Fort Kochi, has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary, PWD. Chelsasini V, sub-collector, Kozhikode, will be secretary, Kochi Corporation. The post of secretary, Kochi Corporation, has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of deputy secretary.

Rahul Krishna Sharma, sub-collector, Devikulam, has been transferred and posted as commissioner, of housing. 

D Dharmalashri, sub-collector, Ottappalam, has been transferred and posted as director, the ground water department. Sreedhanya Suresh, sub-collector, Perinthalmanna, has been transferred and posted as IG, Registration. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of director, Samoohika Sannadha Sena, and Kerala Youth Leadership Academy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
state government reshuffle of IAS officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp