Lakshadweep schools to shift to CBSE syllabus from 2024-25 academic year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major shift in its education system, the Lakshadweep administration has decided to change the syllabus of all schools under its department of education from SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium.

The director of education Lakshadweep issued an order in this regard on Tuesday. “As per the order, from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE syllabus from grade I,” said a teacher at Kavaratti.

The order detailed the necessity of shifting to the new syllabus and highlighted that the migration is being made to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge for their future academic and professional pursuits, recognising the substantial role of the CBSE curriculum in preparing students for competitive examinations and 21st-century skills.

As per the order, the existing Malayalam medium SCERT classes will undergo conversion to the CBSE syllabus encompassing grades 2 to 8.

Education director Rakesh Dahiya said in the order that the conversion of classes 9 and 10 will be systematically executed within two years. This is to ensure minimal disruption to the coming board examination.

The order directed all principals to initiate preliminary arrangements for the migration process of the schools and associated resources with effect from the academic year 2024-25.

