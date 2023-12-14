Petrol pumps to remain closed on New Year’s Eve in Kerala

Home States Kerala

Besides, the state government has not taken any concrete steps to prevent the increasing number of attacks on petrol pump employees, despite the AKFPT making several requests. 

KOCHI: Alert notification: Ensure that your vehicle has enough fuel while leaving home for New Year celebrations this time. Reason: Petrol pumps in the state will remain closed this New Year’s Eve to prevent attacks on fuel station employees and as a token protest against increasing violence against them. 

The decision was taken by the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT) on Wednesday and an announcement in this regard will be made soon. AKFPT president Tomy Thomas said petrol pumps will remain closed from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. “It’s a precautionary measure. Violence at petrol pumps by New Year revellers has become a norm across the state,” he said.

This year alone, over 100 incidents of attacks on petrol pump employees were registered in the state, he said. On average, four incidents of minor or major violence are reported at petrol pumps across Kerala in a week. It is high time a law was introduced to prevent such criminal activities.

“Similar to the law ensuring the safety of medical practitioners, we have been demanding legal provision for the safety of petrol pumps and their employees. Several rounds of discussions were held. But, no concrete action has been initiated,” Tomy said. 

