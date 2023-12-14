Pilgrim bus overturns at Kerala's Melukavu; one fatality reported

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at 11 pm when a minibus, transporting Sabarimala pilgrims from Pondicherry, overturned and fell into a gorge at Melukavu village near Kottayam district. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of Arumughan, a 48-year-old native of Pondicherry.

Melukavu police reported that the mishap took place at Chalamattom on the Thodupuzha-Erattupetta road. The vehicle, en route to Sabarimala, lost control, leading to its descent into the gorge. Arumughan, along with several other injured passengers, was rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The overturned bus was promptly attended to by the police squad, who immediately arrived at the accident spot. In total, approximately 20 pilgrims, including children, were on board at the time of the incident. Police assured that the condition of the remaining passengers was stable as they were also transported to the hospital for medical attention.

