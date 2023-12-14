Home States Kerala

Pilgrim bus overturns at Kerala's Melukavu; one fatality reported

Police reported that the mishap took place at Chalamattom on the Thodupuzha-Erattupetta road, which resulted in the death of Arumughan, a 48-year-old native of Pondicherry.

Published: 14th December 2023 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at 11 pm when a minibus, transporting Sabarimala pilgrims from Pondicherry, overturned and fell into a gorge at Melukavu village near Kottayam district. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of Arumughan, a 48-year-old native of Pondicherry.

Melukavu police reported that the mishap took place at Chalamattom on the Thodupuzha-Erattupetta road. The vehicle, en route to Sabarimala, lost control, leading to its descent into the gorge. Arumughan, along with several other injured passengers, was rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The overturned bus was promptly attended to by the police squad, who immediately arrived at the accident spot. In total, approximately 20 pilgrims, including children, were on board at the time of the incident. Police assured that the condition of the remaining passengers was stable as they were also transported to the hospital for medical attention. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pilgrims bus Sabarimala Melukavu Kerala Kottayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp