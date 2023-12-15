Bail plea of SFI men arrested for blocking Kerala Governor Khan dismissed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of seven SFI members, who were arrested on the charges of assaulting Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a protest against him at Palayam on Monday night.

Rejecting the bail plea, the court said the CCTV visuals of the incident that the police submitted have revealed that the accused attacked the governor and the police. Magistrate Abhinimol Rajendran observed that the incident was serious and the act of the accused persons against the governor, who is under Z+ security, can only be considered as an attack. The court also observed that while protests are normal in a democratic society, it should be in line with the constitution of the country.

The state police in an unprecedented move had invoked IPC Section 124, which pertains to assaulting the governor with an intent to restrain him from exercising his lawful powers, against the SFI workers.

The counsel of the accused argued that the SFI members were only protesting against him. He said the remand report did not mention the purpose for which the governor was travelling to the airport and hence IPC Section 124 will not stand. The public prosecutor objected saying the protestors blocked the governor and damaged the vehicle resulting in a financial loss of Rs 76,357 hence, the charges under IPC Section 124 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act will stand.

However, during the later stage of the hearing, the assistant public prosecutor expressed doubts as to whether the Section would stand as the accused protested against the governor for naming Sangh Parivar nominees to varsities’ senate committees.

The defence counsel said the SFI activists are ready to pay the damages for vandalising the vehicle. The magistrate questioned this stand.

Raj Bhavan seeks action against SFI for 'Threatening Governor'

ThiruvananthaPuram: The Raj Bhavan has written to the State Police Chief seeking appropriate legal action against SFI leaders for threatening Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from entering the college campuses. The Raj Bhavan urged the police chief to register cases against the SFI leaders for making statements which, according to the complaint, were issued to generate fear and intended to physically target the governor.

SFI state secretary P M Arsho had stated that his outfit will not allow the governor to enter any of the university campuses in the state in protest against his alleged attempt to saffronise universities. The SFI workers on Monday waved black flags and held protests against the governor in Thiruvananthapuram. The protesters also allegedly blocked his vehicle following which the police booked seven SFI members under IPC Section 124 for attempting to assault the governor with the intent to force him from exercising his lawful powers.

