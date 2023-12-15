By calling out CM’s ‘snub’, Congress may be seeking to lure KC (M)

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged “insult” of Kerala Congress (M) MP Thomas Chazhikadan by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent Nava Kerala Sadas event has become a topic of heated debate. And, with Congress leaders calling it out, the incident has taken an interesting political turn.

While state Congress chief K Sudhakaran demanded an apology from Pinarayi, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the situation has come to such a pass that even an MP of a prominent LDF ally cannot express his views before the CM. Interestingly, KC(M) leaders, except Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, have not responded to the issue so far.

Asking whether the KC finds itself in such a pitiable condition that it can’t respond to the anger directed at Chazhikadan, Sudhakaran said the CPM, which had mercilessly haunted party founder K M Mani in Pala, is merely doing what it is genetically programmed to do, through the CM. “By insulting Chazhikadan, the chief minister is attacking around 12-lakh rubber cultivators who find themselves in a severe crisis,” he said.

“How Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alluded to Chazhikadan, who was merely highlighting the rubber farmers’ plight and airing people’s concerns, is deplorable. This is the height of intolerance,” Satheesan told media persons in Kochi.

It was in Pala, the home turf of the KC(M), that Pinarayi said that Chazhikadan had no clue of the statewide tour by the CM and his cabinet. A section of KC(M) leaders took exception to the statement, which was made in the presence of party chairman Jose K Mani and Roshy Augustine.

Congress backing for Chazhikadan is seen as an attempt by the UDF to get the KC(M), a former ally, back in its fold. KC(M) was part of the front during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, before it switched sides the very next year. The snub by the CM comes at a time the party was set to demand an additional seat, besides Kottayam, for the upcoming general election.

Speaking to reporters later in Kottayam, Augustine said the CM did not insult Chazhikadan, but had only attempted to make clear the objectives of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

