Centre’s flawed policies cost state big, Rs 26k crore needed urgently: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state urgently required Rs 26,226 crore to tide over the crisis caused by the flawed policies of the Centre.

“The estimated loss to the state due to central measures will be between Rs 2 and Rs 3 lakh crore in the next five years,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha.

The state government on Wednesday moved the Supreme court against the Centre’s alleged interference in the state’s finances.

Explaining the reason behind the state’s move, Pinarayi said, “Kerala is among the states that radically reorganised the GST department under the new GST system. This led to significant growth in its revenue from the 2020-21 fiscal. However, factors such as the Union government’s failure to provide GST compensation and reduction in revenue deficit grants from the Centre squeezed the state financially.

We tried to overcome this by increasing tax and non-tax revenue and prioritising expenditure, but the economic impact is more than we can bear.” The CM alleged the Union government’s interventions will lead to the abandonment of over 1,000 projects worth Rs 82,000 crore, which the government planned to implement via KIIFB.

Urging the Centre to refrain from encroaching on the state’s economic autonomy, he said, “The Centre is playing a dangerous game by gradually eroding the Constitution’s economic federalism through deliberate moves.”

Centre has no power to curtail borrowing limit of state: CM

“Unconstitutional and illegal measures taken by the Centre in the guise of controlling loans for development and welfare activities have put Kerala in serious trouble. It is a dangerous trend. The government communicated this to the Centre repeatedly, saying discriminatory measures should be stopped. However, the Centre intensified its vindictive moves to make the state’s survival impossible,” the CM alleged.

Pinarayi said the Centre had no power to curtail the state’s borrowing limit. First, the borrowing ceiling was reduced citing the balance amount in the state’s public account. Later, loans taken by KIIFB and KSSPL were adjusted in the borrowing limit. Drastic cuts were implemented in 2022, he said. “The Centre has no constitutional power to reduce the borrowing limit fixed by the Finance Commission. The Centre was exercising powers which do not exist under Article 293(3) and 293(4) of the Constitution,” the CM said.

