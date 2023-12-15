‘I wouldn’t vote for communist ideology. But it has its own merits’, says Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi

Anil S and Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art needs to be prophetic, believes acclaimed Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, considered one of the most defining proponents of third wave of Polish cinema. Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the 28th IFFK, Zanussi says today’s world needs some great reformers like Mahatma Gandhi. Known for his anti-Communist views, Zanussi says there’s an urgent need to rethink the whole concept behind Communism.

The concept of communism has undergone major transformation over the years. Has it changed your perspective towards Leftist ideology?

It’s time to review the anthropology that Marx and Engels were using. Their vision of human being doesn’t correspond with reality. A human being is far more irrational and often acts against his/her interests. This irrationality was not expected.

But can we altogether reject the changes brought in by Communist ideology?

I think there’s a positive historical role. Communists made Capitalists more human. But I don’t see any great future for the whole concept. It’s time we should rethink the whole concept of ownership. We don’t need to own so much.

The Left government conferring lifetime achievement award on you has created quite a stir in Kerala?

(Laughs). The fact that the Left government took such a decision shows that it’s a civil government, not parochial or partial. I do respect it.

Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi

| Express

There’s an increasing affinity towards American and European movies. Does it affect the acceptance of independent films or those coming from Third World countries? Do they pose a major challenge?

It’s not really a challenge. I find American films more dynamic these days. They are remaking movies with same stories like ‘Barbie’. We are waiting for something really new. The same is happening in Europe too. They are making good films but not excellent. It’s like we are waiting for some awakening. Old vision is not valid anymore and we need a new vision. I believe art has to be prophetic. There is a minimalist approach among youngsters from developed countries. This approach is going to bring in a revolution. We need some great reformers, people like Gandhi - someone who can be trusted morally. Gandhi could have been wrong politically but he was a trusted human being. Politicians are manipulative but Gandhi was not.

You spoke about how revolution is being replaced with spirituality

To some extent, revolution was needed when peaceful evolution didn’t work. In some instances revolt is justified. In front of violence, you must have violent defence, I believe 19th century neglected spiritual aspect, and now we have to rediscover it.

The concept of filmmaking and watching habits have changed drastically. Has it been affecting the quality of good films?

The new changes have been shaking the existing system, which is not very good. We miss some elements of control that were in effect during our time. Today whatever sells good is considered good.

You are a major proponent of the third wave of Polish cinema. How do you look at the new wave in Polish cinema?

Last year, many films were made based on family relationships and family crises. Besides these, there were movies made with support from the government. Big patriotic films were made with government support, but none of them worked. When films are purposefully commissioned, these usually don’t work. When film or art is used as a propagandistic tool, it is not going to work. Some good movies like ‘Ida’ did well. There are also a few movies that are being showcased at film festivals.

Will publish abandoned projects: Zanussi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the IFFK venue, Zanussi made a dramatic announcement that he would publish his abandoned projects. Anyone can take up the concept and make films based on the same. Zanussi told TNIE, “I don’t care about copyright. I wrote in my book that its in public domain. Anybody can use these ideas and they don’t need to mention my name. I gained all these from life and I don’t own them. I don’t need to survive on copyright. A student of mine came out with a movie based on my idea. It was featured at the Locarno Film Festival. It’s only an idea and the structure remains the same. Those interested can mould it to make a movie.”

Remembrance of an 'Unfortunate' debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A good 25 years after the historic verbal duel with Communist ideologue P Govinda Pillai, Polish film director Krzysztof Zanussi hasn’t changed his views on Marxism. He recalls the debate that happened during the IFFK in 1998. Terming it unfortunate, he said, “We disagreed on certain facts. Usually in a debate, both parties should accept one another’s facts. But in ours, it didn’t happen,” he added.

