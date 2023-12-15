Kerala State Chalachitra Academy council members seek Ranjith’s removal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) drawing to an end, the State Chalachitra Academy witnessed a major revolt against its chairman Ranjith. On the heels of the controversy that erupted following certain remarks made by Ranjith during ‘Express Dialogues’, four general council members of the academy — Manoj Kana, Arun N, Mummy Century and Prakash Sreedhar — approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking Ranjith’s removal from the chairmanship.

In another major development, nine of the 15 council members convened a parallel meeting at the festival venue on Thursday and urged the government to take action against the chairman, citing his autocratic style of running the academy and the festival. The meeting attended by Manoj, Arun, Muhammed Kunju (Mummy Century), Prakash, K D Shybu Mundakkal and Joby A S, was joined online by Kuku Parameswaran, Sohan Sinulal and Sibi K Thomas and they filed a complaint before the academy secretary.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the general council members said they could not accept Ranjith’s style of functioning.

“The meeting of general council members registered their protest against the chairman’s autocratic decision-making, reluctance to ensure mutual consultation and the recent incident of behaving harshly with a general council member. They want the government to take action against him. It is also being pointed out that irresponsible statements made by him could not be tolerated. That’s why four general council members approached the chief minister seeking his resignation,” said a council member.

After Ranjith took over as chairman, there has consistently been a string of controversies surrounding him due to his arrogant approach, said a general council member. “These controversies erupt primarily due to irresponsible statements made by him. There has been a slew of negative reports due to the chairman, whether it’s about the recent controversy over Dr Biju or the state film award row. Even during the IFFK, there was no mutual consultation. He takes decisions arbitrarily and seems to be in a fight with almost everyone in the academy. That’s why the council members approached the government, seeking disciplinary action against him,” said the member.

Let the government take actions, says Ranjith

Responding to the development, Ranjith said the general council members have the right to file a complaint. If there’s any valid point in their complaint, let the government take action, he told the media.

Explanation sought

In another major development, the state government sought an explanation from Ranjith over his controversial remarks. During the ‘Express Dialogues,’ the academy chairman made some critical remarks against filmmaker Dr Biju and actor Bheeman Reghu. Ranjith had stated that Dr Biju should introspect about his relevance as a filmmaker. Following this, Dr Biju hit back with scathing criticism against Ranjith, and subsequently resigned from the KSDFC director board.

With the remarks courting a row, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said Ranjith has been asked to give an explanation in-person regarding his remarks. Speaking at ‘Express Dialogues,’ Ranjith had stated that even the minister was not sure about the chief minister attending the state film award ceremony.

