Home States Kerala

Nava Kerala Sadas: High Court slams govt for razing school compound walls

Compound wall of a temple property also slated to be razed to hold Nava Kerala Sadas

Published: 15th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers leave in a bus after the Nava Kerala Sadas programme at Paivalike Higher Secondary School. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday flayed the government for demolishing the compound walls of several schools for organising Nava Kerala Sadas.

“The compound walls of schools are being demolished at certain venues. How can it be done?” asked a Division Bench headed by Justice Anil K Narendran. When the additional advocate general replied that the school authorities would rebuild the compound wall, the court said, “You are spending money from the public exchequer.” 

The Bench made the remarks after a petition was filed by Jayakumar J and Omanakuttan Pillai of Kollam against the decision to conduct the programme on the premises of Chakkuvally Sree Parabrahma Temple in Kollam on December 18. The temple ground is being taken over and the compound wall of the temple property is also slated to be demolished to make way for the bus carrying the state cabinet. 

The petitioner alleged that the conduct of the mega programme with huge police assistance on the temple ground that too during pooja time, will completely hinder the entry and exit of worshippers.

The court directed the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a counter affidavit. 

The court directed the government to produce the site plan showing the location of the temple structures and other buildings on the Devaswom land of Chakkuvalli Sree Parabrahma Temple which is under the management of TDB. In the site plan, the temporary structures that are being erected in connection with the programme in question shall also be marked.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Nava Kerala Sadas razing school compound walls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp