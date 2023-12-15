Nava Kerala Sadas: High Court slams govt for razing school compound walls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday flayed the government for demolishing the compound walls of several schools for organising Nava Kerala Sadas.

“The compound walls of schools are being demolished at certain venues. How can it be done?” asked a Division Bench headed by Justice Anil K Narendran. When the additional advocate general replied that the school authorities would rebuild the compound wall, the court said, “You are spending money from the public exchequer.”

The Bench made the remarks after a petition was filed by Jayakumar J and Omanakuttan Pillai of Kollam against the decision to conduct the programme on the premises of Chakkuvally Sree Parabrahma Temple in Kollam on December 18. The temple ground is being taken over and the compound wall of the temple property is also slated to be demolished to make way for the bus carrying the state cabinet.

The petitioner alleged that the conduct of the mega programme with huge police assistance on the temple ground that too during pooja time, will completely hinder the entry and exit of worshippers.

The court directed the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a counter affidavit.

The court directed the government to produce the site plan showing the location of the temple structures and other buildings on the Devaswom land of Chakkuvalli Sree Parabrahma Temple which is under the management of TDB. In the site plan, the temporary structures that are being erected in connection with the programme in question shall also be marked.

