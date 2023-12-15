‘Pillars of chaos’ derail crowd management system at Sabarimala  

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The recent scenes of chaos at Sabarimala, where the rush of pilgrims has thrown crowd management out of gear, have placed the spotlight on the new stone pillars that have come up in front of the ‘pathnettam padi’ (18 holy steps).

And it’s not only devotees but also police personnel who are holding the pillars, erected to hold the under-construction hydraulic roof for the protection of the holy steps, responsible for hampering the movement of pilgrims climbing the steps onto the ‘thirumuttam’.

A police official engaged in crowd management at Sannidhanam told, “We are not able to ensure the speedy movement of pilgrims on the holy steps during rush hours due to the presence of the stone pillars. It’s a nuisance.”

Pilgrims ascending 18 holy steps

in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

on Thursday| Express Photo

Raman Kartha, a lawyer from Kochi, said the pillars were creating hardship for both pilgrims and police. “They are unnecessary. Earlier, we could easily move from one side of the holy steps to the other for breaking coconuts and offering prayers at the temple of Karuppa Swami on the right side of the steps, and that of Valiya Kadutha Swami, on the left. Now with the pillars, the entire place is cramped,” he said.

However, district police chief V Ajith said the pillars were causing only a “minor discomfort” during rush hours.

Monishmon, a pilgrim from Thanneermukkom, said for him and his team, the stone pillars were an eyesore. “When we think about Sabarimala, a beautiful picture comes to mind. But after the construction of these pillars, we have lost that beautiful view of the shrine,” he said.

Pillars part of hydraulic roof to protect holy steps: TDB

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the four pillars are part of the hydraulic roof that will protect the ‘pathinettam padi’ in all seasons and allow smooth conduct of ‘padi pooja’. When it rains during padi pooja, tarpaulin sheets are drawn to cover the holy steps.

A Hyderabad-based firm started the construction of the retractable roof as an offering to Sabarimala.

On December 7, Kerala High Court initiated a suo motu case on the construction of the hydraulic roof. The TDB and the state government sought time to present their views and the court adjourned the case to December 19.

Pilgrims ascending 18 holy steps in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Thursday| Express Photo

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told reporters that some pilgrims have indeed raised complaints about the pillars, and a decision will be taken following the High Court order.

No one will have to shed tears during pilgrimage: Minister

Pathanamthitta: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that the government is taking all measures to ensure hassle-free travel for pilgrims who come to Sabarimala. “We will not let a single pilgrim who comes to Sabarimala to shed their tears over difficulties encountered during their travel,” he said. The minister was speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, temple chief priest P N Mahesh Namboothiri and officials of Devaswom Board at Sabarimala on Thursday.

