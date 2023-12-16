1.5L fever cases in 2 weeks of December in Kerala; experts advise vigil

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala continues to be in the grip of fever with 1,50,369 cases reported in the first two weeks of December. The state also reported two deaths during the period, taking the toll in fever-related deaths over the past three months to five, directorate of health services data shows. The number of fever cases in the state in November was 2,62,190. With two more weeks to go, doctors warn that this month’s number may surpass last month’s figures unless proactive steps are taken.

According to experts, the presence of severe symptoms requiring hospitalisation poses a threat. Though the cause is unknown, even after the infection subsides, several patients experience prolonged symptoms. According to Dr Anil N X, senior consultant in internal medicine at Aster Medcity, the situation is the outcome of multiple factors. “It is the post-covid era. Also, immunity and seasonal issues can lead to long-term effects of viral fever,” he said, adding climatic changes, to an extent, have caused a spread of viral diseases.

Dr Sivaprasad P S, state nodal officer for AMR Programme Hub, said clinical diagnosis is important. “Of late, fever and related health issues sustain for more than five or six days. In such cases, clinical diagnosis is important. The state government has issued guidelines which the public and doctors need to follow. The patients should also stop consulting multiple doctors for health issues like fever,” he said.

Fever comes with symptoms like runny nose, cough, throat pain, fever, body pain and fatigue. “If the patient is experiencing breathing difficulty, altered sensorium, confusion and increased breathing rate, oxygen saturation less than 94 in room air, then one needs to be cautious,” he added.

Tests should be carried out if the patient continues to experience fever for more than three or four days or if the cause is uncertain, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell, Indian Medical Association, Kerala State. “Prolonged fever can be a symptom of several diseases. Hidden infections can also lead to prolonged fever. Such patients must consult a doctor,” he added.

Experts also noted that there is no significant rise in the number of fever cases in the state compared to the previous year – 1,34,947 fever cases were reported in the state in the first two weeks of December last year. However, the public needs to be cautious.

According to Dr Sivaprasad, unnecessary crowding should be avoided to prevent the spread of viral fever. “We used to wear masks and there were restrictions. Covid, H1N1 and influenza are spreading. However, we are not taking any preventive measures. Precautions from the individual’s side and personal hygiene can help tackle the situation to an extent. Also, unnecessary antibiotic use should be discouraged. It is better to choose clinical diagnosis rather than treat the symptoms,” he said.

