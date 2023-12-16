Black flag protests will continue: CPM state secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the governor of creating needless provocations, CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Friday asserted that the black flag protests against him will continue.

Govindan alleged that Khan was trying to get into the good books of the Sangh Parivar. “The governor made political interventions in universities for the UDF and the Sangh Parivar. So far, he hasn’t revealed how the list of nominees for Kerala and Calicut university senates were prepared,” he told reporters. Responding to questions, Govindan said the CPM is not against protests and waving black flags.

“None of us have said that black flag protests should be abandoned. It’s being done against the CM, too. What we oppose is jumping in front of vehicles like suicide squads,” he said.

Moreover, Govindan claimed that the UDF MPs meeting the union finance minister to take up the state’s case shows the success of Nava Kerala Sadas. Some of the Congress MPs and League leaders like PK Kunhalikkutty are of the view that there should be a united fight against the Centre, he said.

