Brewing resentment in Chalachitra Academy spills out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resentment brewing in the Chalachitra Academy against chairman Ranjith spilled out in the open on the concluding day of the IFFK.

Minutes after Ranjith rejected reports about a revolt by fellow council members at a media interaction held at the IFFK venue on Friday, some of the council members met the media at the same venue demanding action against Ranjith.

In a first, six general council members of the academy openly came out demanding that Ranjith should either correct his stance on various issues or the government should remove him from the position.

They also questioned his statements that the academy council would be expanded and new executive council members appointed.

“Some members of the academy have filed a complaint against the chairman. The issues raised in the complaint still exist. We didn’t want to create a controversy during the festival. However the chairman has been making baseless and factually wrong claims,” said General Council member N Arun.

Though attempts were made to resolve the issue amicably, Ranjith has not been responding positively, they said.

“We do not owe any allegiance to the chairman. We have our commitment towards the academy and the government. This festival has been held wonderfully. The only blot has come from the chairman who has been making unnecessary and absurd statements,” said council member Manoj Kana.

“While serving as chairman, he said cinema cannot influence anyone. We have made many attempts to amicably resolve the issue and help correct his position. He has, however, been humiliating and insulting artists. It’s not Varikkasserymana,” he said.

No reason to step down as of now, says Ranjith

Ruling out rumours of his impending resignation from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), chairman Ranjith said he had no reason to step down as of now.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ranjith said rumours of a rift within KSCA were baseless and there was no parallel meeting happening among the members as some sections of the media reported.

There were reports that nine out of the 15 members of the KSCA executive committee had written to the government urging the removal of Ranjith from the post of chairman for making critical remarks against another filmmaker during an interview with the TNIE.

Meanwhile, Ranjith said KSCA has decided to propose curator Golda Sellam for the 29th edition of the IFFK.

